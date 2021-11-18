It was a record-setting night for the Loras men’s basketball team.
The Duhawks posted single-game records for points and margin of victory in a 166-74 rout of Greenville (Ill.) University Wednesday at Loras Athletic & Wellness Center.
Loras (3-0) had six players reach double digits in scoring, led by Jackson Kolinski’s 30-point effort. Alex Singleton had 24 points, Tyler Bass 22, and Rowan McGowen 17.
The Duhawks shot a remarkable 80 percent (71-89) from the floor, connected on 18 of 22 free throws, and led 97-39 at halftime.
UW-Platteville 83, Concordia (Wis.) 67 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers moved to 4-0 on the season behind double-double efforts from Kyle Tuma and Justin Stovall. Tuma recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Stovall added 22 points and 10 boards.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 65, Ripon (Wis.) — At Ripon, Wis.: Maiah Domask’s 22 points and 17 points led the Pioneers (2-1) to a road victory.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Loras 52, Buena Vista 0 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: The No.3-ranked Duhawks kicked off American Rivers Conference action with a decisive dual victory. Aiden Evans (133), Daniel Ruiz (149), Zeke Smith (157), Gabe Fisher (165), Jacob Krakow (174), Shane Leigel (184), and Dakoda Powell (285) all earned pins for Loras.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 64, Warren 7 — At Warren, Ill.: Maggie Furlong had 12 points, and Hannah Lacey and Taylor Burcham contributed 10 apiece, as the Pirates breezed past Warren.
Orangeville 43, East Dubuque 34 — At Warren, Ill.: Anna Berryman led the Warriors with 17 points and Mia Wilwert added 12, but East Dubuque dropped its opener.
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Southwestern 40 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Kelsey Mick netted 10 points and Hannah Brant added eight, but the Wildcats fell at home Tuesday.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 48, Eastland/Pearl City 40 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Mickayla Bass scored 13 points, Addison Albrecht added 12, and Sydney Driscoll chipped in 10, as RR/SM won its opener on the road on Tuesday.