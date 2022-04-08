Anna Jensen’s breakthrough performance resulted in a little hardware this week.
The Dubuque Wahlert graduate posted the best finish of her collegiate career this weekend to lead the University of Northern Iowa women’s golf team to a fifth-place finish at the Indiana State University Invitational. On Wednesday, the Missouri Valley Conference named her its women’s golfer of the week.
Jensen shot a 78-73—151 to finish just one stroke behind champion Isabelle Maleki, of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, in the two-day event that finished Monday. Jensen tied Illinois-Chicago’s Megan Tang for second place at 7-over-par at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Jensen sat in 10th place after the first day of the tournament.
A two-time Iowa Class 3A state runner-up at Wahlert, she did not see action as a freshman at UNI. Her best finish prior to this weekend came in September, when she tied for 16th at the Jackrabbit Invitational, hosted by South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D.
UNI’s Schnee, Snitker, Dunne, Blaser earn academic honors — Former Dubuque area football standouts Sam Schnee, Reed Snitker, Aidan Dunne and William Blaser represented the University of Northern Iowa on the Missouri Valley Football Conference academic honor roll.
Schnee, a redshirt junior from Dubuque Senior majoring in movement and exercise science and Snitker, a redshirt sophomore from Hempstead majoring in mathematics/statistics/actuarial science with a minor in finance were awarded the Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award. Dunne, a redshirt freshman from Hempstead majoring in business finance and financial management, and Blaser, 2017 grad of Western Dubuque, both earned honor roll recognition from the MVFC.
Loras spikers set records — The Loras College men’s volleyball team ended its season Wednesday with a 3-1 loss at North Central in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin. The Duhawks (21-7) set a program record for victories in a season, and first-team all-conference selection Dorian Fiorenza, a sophomore from Plainfield, Ill., set the school’s single season record with 264 kills.
Smith among SCC hitting leaders — Cole Smith, a 2021 graduate of Dubuque Senior, ranks fourth on the Southeastern Community College baseball team with a .316 batting average in a team-high 114 at-bats. The infielder has 36 hits, five doubles, two triples and hit his first collegiate home run on Sunday at Iowa Western Community College. Smith has 15 RBIs to go along with a .416 on-base percentage and .421 slugging percentage.
Runde collects first collegiate win — Logan Runde, a 2021 graduate of Dubuque Hempstead, earned his first collegiate win on Wednesday, when Iowa Western hammered Southwestern Community College, 20-8, in Creston, Iowa. In his first start, Runde allowed one hit and struck out two in two innings of a bullpen game for the Reivers. The right-hander owns a 2.89 ERA in 9 1/3 innings over eight appearances with 11 strikeouts, one walk and a 2.89 ERA.
Loras’ Rogers named to team of week — Loras College’s Daniel Rogers, a sophomore catcher from Grayslake, Ill., earned a spot on the D3Baseball.com Team of the Week on Wednesday. In a five-game road stretch last week, Rogers went .545 (12-for-22) with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs and six runs scored. He leads the American Rivers Conference in batting average (.477), on base percentage (.566), hits (42) and RBIs (35). Loras is ranked 18th in the latest poll.
Hemm named pitcher of year finalist — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association named Loras freshman Ashlyn Hemm as one of 50 finalists for the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division III Pitcher of the Year on Thursday. She is one of three finalists from the American Rivers Conference.
The Port Byron, Ill., native is 12-0 with a 0.37 ERA and 142 strikeouts against 16 walks in 76 2/3 innings of work for the No. 22-ranked Duhawks (15-1, 2-0 A-R-C). She ranks third in the country in strikeouts and is holding opponents to a .074 batting average.
Bowman commits to Loras — East Dubuque quarterback Sam Bowman this week committed to continue his football career at Loras in the fall. He earned TH honorable mention accolades as a senior for the Warriors.