Elijah Thomas took the opening handoff of the game 70 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone early for the Loras College football team in a 69-6 blasting of Luther College on Saturday at the Rock Bowl in Dubuque.
The Duhawks (4-5, 4-3 American Rivers Conference) rolled up 609 yards of total offense and averaged 7.8 yards per play against the defenseless Norse (0-10, 0-8), picking up plenty of momentum for next Saturday’s season finale at rival University of Dubuque.
Quarterback Noah Sigwarth completed 13 of 19 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns, and added 67 yards rushing with one touchdown. Thomas had a team-high 85 yards rushing on six carries with two rushing touchdowns, and Michael Crawford led the Duhawk receivers with 68 yards on five targets.
Defensively, Brandon Phelps had seven tackles with one interception while Mason Morris had five solo tackles for Loras.
Central 56, Dubuque 7 — At Pella, Iowa: The Spartans (5-4, 4-3) couldn’t give the ninth-ranked Dutch (9-0, 7-0) much resistance in the ugly road loss.
Central built a 42-7 lead by halftime. Jacob Keller scored on a 1-yard TD run for UD at the 4:56 mark of the second quarter, but the Spartans were held to only 211 total yards of offense.
UW-Platteville 55, UW-Eau Claire 28 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Senior quarterback Colin Schuetz continued adding to his gaudy numbers this season, completing 35 of 48 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns as the Pioneers (3-6, 2-4 WIAC) rolled on the road.
Schuetz also scored on two touchdown runs, accounting for six scores in the game. His throwing scores went to Austin Guy twice, along with Jimmy Durocher and Jacob Remsza.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Evangel 0 — At Kehl Center: Amber Cooksley floored 17 kills, Gianna Garza and Maddy Melvin added seven apiece, and Alana Cooksley added 18 assists as the Pride (16-16) swept the Valor in the Heart of America Conference quarterfinals, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23. Clarke advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals at top-seeded Park.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Stanford 105, Clarke 35 — At Stanford, Calif.: Tina Ubl scored 13 points and Nicole McDermott added eight as the Pride shared the floor with the defending NCAA Division I national champions and No. 3-ranked Cardinal in an exhibition contest.
Loras 91, Elmhurst 62 — At Loras: Sami Martin scored 13 points, Madison Fleckenstein added 11, and Sydney Schuler chipped in eight, as the trio of area prep stars led the Duhawks in their season opener.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Platteville 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jack Gentilli scored in the 18th minute, but the Pioneers (13-5-2) couldn’t hold on in their regular-season finale.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Central Methodist 3, Clarke 0 — At Fayette, Mo.: Brynlee Ward made seven saves at goalkeeper, but the Pride (10-8-1) closed their season in the Heart of America Conference tournament quarterfinals.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duhawks clean up — At Platteville, Wis.: Loras collected six first-place titles at the UW-Platteville Invitational, with Jalen Schropp (141 pounds), Daniel Ruiz (149), Gabe Fiser (165), Shane Liegel (184), Colin Murphy (197) and Wyatt Wriedt (285) each winning their brackets.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Clarke women 6th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Ricar Mends crossed the finish line in 19:28.9, placing 10th overall and leading the Clarke women to a sixth-place finish out of 14 teams at the Heart of America Conference championships.
Rory Bickler placed 21st in 19:48.7, and Claire Ronnebaum was 22nd in 19:52.6 for the Pride.
The Clarke men finished 11th, led by Daniel Miller’s run of 27:35.8 for 38th place.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
ED’s Foote sets school record — At Peoria, Ill.: East Dubuque senior Matt Foote ran a school-record time of 16:33.10 to close out his career at the Illinois Class 1A state meet, placing 105th overall out of 260 competitors.
Paxton Buckley Loda’s Ryder James won the state title in 14:16.89, and Latin School of Chicago won the team crown.