Dubuque schools dominated the all-Mississippi Valley Conference girls cross country teams released on Monday.
Hempstead junior Julia Gehl earned the Valley Division athlete of the year, while Sharon Klein fronted the Valley Division coaching staff of the year after leading the Mustangs to division and overall MVC titles. Senior’s Louie Fischer led the Mississippi Division coaching staff of the year after the Rams took the divisional meet title last week.
Gehl, junior Keelee Leitzen, senior Brooke O’Brien, sophomore Evie Henneberry and senior Natalie Schlichte represented Hempstead on the seven-runner first team in the Valley Division. The Mississippi Division first team featured four Senior runners — junior Leah Klapatauskas, sophomores Emily Gorton and Claire Hoyer and freshman Emma Chesterman.
The Valley Division second team included Hempstead senior Sophia Dallal and Western Dubuque junior Alyssa Klein. Senior freshman Nevaeh Kessler and Wahlert freshman Lucy Murphy collected second-team accolades in the Mississippi Division.
Local honorable mention selections included Senior 12th grader Julia Kilgore, Wahlert senior Lilah Takes and Hempstead senior Maddie Digman.
Western Dubuque senior Isaiah Hammerand and Hempstead junior John Maloney and senior Caleb Kass earned first-team honors on the Valley Division boys team. And Hempstead junior Charlie Driscoll was the lone Dubuque County runner to earn second-team accolades.
The local honorable mention selections included Wahlert freshman Jayden Brookins, Senior freshman Jack Kirman and senior Robert Howes, Western Dubuque freshman Quentin Nauman and senior Derek Fangman and Hempstead sophomore Brandon Kass.
