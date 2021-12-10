MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Dyersville Beckman expects to continue its magical year.
With three state qualifiers back in the fold, and two more that just missed the cut, the Trailblazers are loaded up for a run on the wrestling mat.
And the momentum is there after Beckman reached the state semifinals on the football field.
Beckman’s Nick Schmidt, Owen Huehnergarth and Jason Koopman are back for the Blazers after wrestling at the state tournament last February, and Conner Grover and Ryan Funke qualified for the district meet.
Grover, Funke, Jake Schmidt and Nick Schmidt each went 3-0 with a combined nine pins as Beckman beat host Maquoketa (48-21) and lost duals against Marion (38-33) and Rock Island (45-36) in a quadrangular Thursday night at Maquoketa High School.
Five players from the football team — Alex Hageman, Grover, Funke, Huehnergarth and Isaac Barrick — wrestled on Thursday. Koopman also played key roles on the gridiron but missed the quad with injuries.
By the way, the Beckman basketball team is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, too.
“Being a senior and being a part of success in football, you just want to keep the train rolling,” Grover said. “The basketball guys are working hard and they’re getting after it and have some opportunities. We have to continue that train moving, and yeah, hopefully continue to make state.”
Ethan Gaul opened Beckman’s win over Maquoketa with a pin of Tate Martin in 3 minutes and 9 seconds at 145 pounds.
Maquoketa’s Sam Thines used a reversal in the final minute of his bout with Beckman’s Ryan Schlarmann to record a 2-1 victory at 152 and get the Cardinals their first points of the dual.
But Beckman started getting into the meat of its lineup.
Grover pinned Spencer Martin in 2:41 at 160, and Funke stuck Jesse Cornwell in 39 seconds at 170.
Maquoketa prevented a bigger surge with Ben Thines’ 49-second pin of Levi Feldman at 182 before both teams forfeited at 195.
Huehnergarth, a state medalist last year, bumped up a weight to pin Maquoketa sophomore Jackson VanKeuren in 3:20 at 220 and push the Blazers’ lead to 24-9.
Barrick won by fall over Maquoketa’s Maximo Kuan in 1:47 at 285, Jake Schmidt won by forfeit at 106, and Shawn Brunsman won an 8-2 decision over Drake Tallman at 113 as Beckman extended its lead to 39-9.
Maquoketa’s Pryce Schueller (120) and Beckman’s Nick Schmidt (126) traded forfeit wins, and Beckman’s Riley White won a 7-2 decision over Cameron Tracy at 132 before Maquoketa’s Ivan Martin closed the dual with a pin of Hageman in 3:35 at 138.
Hageman (138), Grover (160), Funke (170), Jake Schmidt (106) and Nick Schmidt (126) had pins in Beckman’s 38-33 loss to Marion. Feldman (182) won by decision.
Huehnergarth (195), Jake Schmidt (106), Nick Schmidt (126) and Riley White (132) won by fall; Grover (160), Funke (170) won by forfeit for the Blazers in the loss against Rock Island.
White was trailing by 10 points at the time of his pin.
“He was down and out, he was on his back and gets the pin. Can’t ask for anything more than that,” Beckman coach Steven Lueck said. “A lot of fight in that kid.”
Tate Martin (145) and Spencer Martin (160) had pins and Cornwell (170) won by forfeit in Maquoketa’s 62-18 loss to Rock Island in the opening dual of the night.
Maquoketa’s Spencer Martin (160), VanKeuren (220), Pryce Schueller (113) and Ivan Martin (138) won by fall, Sam Thines (152) won by technical fall and Ben Thines (182) won a major decision in the Cardinals’ 48-33 loss to Marion.
“We just don’t have guys with a lot of mat time,” Maquoketa coach Colton Feller said. “We‘re in positions where we can score, but we don’t understand we’re in those positions. We’re going to take some lumps, but I’ll be interested to see by the end of the year how we grow.”