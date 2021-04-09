While Cedar Falls ran away with the team title with 238 points, the four city schools competing at Dubuque Hempstead’s Norm Anderson Mustang Relays on Thursday at Dalzell Field provided plenty of highlights of their own.
Western Dubuque and Dubuque Senior battled throughout for second place in total team points, with the Bobcats’ 128 edging the Rams’ total of 123.
WD star and reigning TH Athlete of the Week Logan Brosius claimed gold in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.20 seconds, which was sixth-best in the state this year. He was also part of the first-place 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay team (1:02.22) along with Mitchell Ashline, Devin Neuhaus and Jack Wischmeyer.
“We are out here executing and just getting down the fundamentals and doing things the way we should,” Brosius said. “I never take for granted an opportunity to get out here and compete.”
Western Dubuque’s Dakota Hoffman and Wahlert’s Duke Faley battled head-to-head in the field events. Faley took the gold over Hoffman in discus, with a distance of 146 feet, 9 inches, but Hoffman got redemption in the shot put with a winning throw of 46-6, while Faley placed third.
Senior also had its share of shining moments. David Williams took gold in the 100-meter dash in 11.40 and was part of the 4x200-meter relay winning team with Logan Flanagan, Cain McWilliams and Matthew Kruse. That group finished in 1:31.01, which put them in the top-10 times in the state this year.
“We came here for one goal and one goal only — to drop times,” Williams said. “It feels great (to be competing again). This is what I expected to do last year, so it just feels back to normal right now.”
Competing against No. 1-ranked Joel Burris of Cedar Falls in the 400-meter hurdles, Kruse ran a personal best, 54.55, narrowly edging Burris’ time of 54.57.
“Going against the No. 1 guy, I wasn’t sure if I was going to get it,” Kruse said. “I just had a really great day and a great race. That’s my lifetime best, but I’m going to try and drop a little bit more.”
Hempstead finished fourth in the team standings with 89 points, and claimed the first gold of the day for the city schools in the 4x800 relay. The team of George Holesinger, Ryan Winger, Jonathan O’Brien and Brady Blean crossed the finish line in 8:36.04, 4 seconds ahead of runner-up Cedar Falls.
“After last year, it feels like such a gift to be back out here this year,” Winger said. “We’re so lucky to be out here during this pandemic because (track) is so big and prominent in our life.”
Western Dubuque’s Carson Burger, Colin McDermott, Timmy Horsfall and Eli Naumann took silver in the distance medley with a time of 3:54.94.
Senior claimed four silver medals. Jack Smith, Prit Patel, Jaden Arnold and McWilliams finished the 800 sprint medley in 1:40.54; Flanagan (6-00.00) in the high jump; Sam Akins (21-11.00) in long jump; and the 4x100 in 44.13.
Hempstead’s Marcus Leitzen (50.70) placed second in the 400-meter dash, while Derek Leicht, Luke Odefey, Dontrell Harris and Noah Pettinger (3:29.77) claimed silver in the 4x400.
Wahlert’s Jake Brosius, Gabe Anstoetter, Carson Cummer and Ryan Brosius finished second behind Senior in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:33.23.
“Cedar Falls is on another level,” Western Dubuque coach Tom Jasper said. “We are always training for May. I can’t give our guys enough credit for their positive attitudes. They are always hungry for more. We are very pleased with our guys and we’re confident where they’ll be in a month’s time.”