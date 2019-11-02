FORT DODGE, Iowa – Time to celebrate for Dubuque Senior.
The end of a long and utterly successful season came on Saturday at the Iowa Class 4A girls state cross country championships at Lakeside Golf Course. Determined to improve on a mild letdown of placing fourth last year, the Rams matched a program best set in 2017 by finishing as state runner-up to Johnston, 56-88. Dubuque Hempstead finished seventh and Western Dubuque placed 12th.
“It feels amazing,” said junior Lilly Schmidt, who led the Rams in third overall in 18:07. “This year the team has been so close. We have so many jokes with each other and we’re just so pumped for this moment and for it to finally come, it’s a sigh of relief. We can celebrate, it’s over and we’re amazing. We did it. It feels so good.”
The Rams returned their top three scorers from last season and clinched their fourth straight trip to state. But a disappointing performance – in their minds – at state last year motivated them to get back and top it this fall.
“I think a lot of us raced really well,” said senior Claire Edmondson, a University of Iowa recruit that finished seventh overall in 18:39. “We had lots of seniors coming into this and we realized this is our last race, let’s make it our best one. Obviously, we really wanted to win the state title, but we still came out with a trophy. That’s still good and I think we all feel really good about that.”
Izzy Gorton placed 18th for the Rams in 19:04, and Kate Miron was 46th in 19:46. Grace Ries rounded out the score in 48th place at 19:47.
“We scored about 50 points less than we did two years ago,” Senior coach Louie Fischer said. “Johnston is a pretty incredible team. I think we ran to win and the better team beat us, but this is incredible. Second place is nothing to hang our head about.
“It’s fun to watch the kids emerge at the end of the year. Grace wasn’t on varsity until the end of September, so she’s been on varsity for five weeks and she’s our fifth runner. It’s her first year running varsity and she’s an incredible racer. Lilly and Claire up front, Izzy inside the top 20, Kate in her first year as a varsity runner also, you just can’t ask for anything better than that.”
The runner-up trophy was the culmination of an arduous journey back to the Lakeside deck, and another big moment in a standout season for Schmidt.
“I felt fine and I knew I’d been preparing the whole summer season for this one race,” Schmidt said. “I might as well give it everything and push myself to the limit, which I did and it feels great to do so.”
In their sixth consecutive trip to state, the Mustangs finished seventh for the second year in a row behind senior Hannah Brown. In her fourth and final trip to Lakeside, Brown ran an 18:48 for a career-best 11th-place state finish.
“It’s amazing and such an awesome experience every year,” Brown said. “To be able to run with all of these 4A girls in the biggest competition in the state of Iowa, it’s just awesome. I’ve been working very hard and my teammates have been working very hard. The coaches have been working very hard. They’re pushing us and all that training has led up to here.”
Emma Holesinger placed 36th for Hempstead in 19:35 and Kaylee Leicht was 39th in 19:41. Brooke O’Brien placed 59th at 19:57 and alternate Jaime Weidemann finished 114th in 21:45.
“Very proud of them,” Hempstead coach Sharon Klein said. “Shaelyn Hostager wasn’t able to compete so her alternate, Jaime, stepped in and did a great job to help the team place seventh. To be able to finish the season this way under the circumstances, with a lot of girls banged up from having a great season, it’s special. It’s always our goal to get down to state and it’s fantastic.”
Western Dubuque made its first trip to the state meet since 2011, and junior Lauren Klein led the way in 33rd place with a 19:32. Audrey Biermann finished 50th in 19:47, Elly Burds placed 53rd in 19:49, Lilly Boge took 71st in 20:12 and Maci Simon was 118th at 22:26.
“It feels pretty good, it was definitely a team effort,” Klein said. “Our newcomers, Elly and Audrey, really added a lot to the team. We had this goal in mind since the beginning of the season to make it to state and we kept it in mind throughout the year. I think that we’ll be back.”