Tabria Thomas did everything she could, but it wasn’t enough as the University of Dubuque women’s basketball fell, 80-70, to visiting UW-Stout on Wednesday.
Thomas, a River Ridge (Ill.) grad, led the Spartans (5-3) with 24 points and six rebounds. Karson Kershner added 11 points and seven rebounds for UD.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Stout 89, Dubuque 80 – At Stolz Sports Center — Peter Ragen had 17 points, and Jaylin McCants added 14 for Dubuque (5-4) in the non-confernce defeat.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fennimore 60, Prairie du Chien 55 (2 OT) — At Fennimore, Wis.: Fennimore rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to outlast Prairie in double-overtime on Tuesday. Max Kenney had a game-high 31 points for the Golden Eagles. Owen Oldenburg led the Blackhawks with 19.
Cassville 63, Shullsburg 58 — At Cassville, Wis.: Robby Roe led the Comets with 21, as they squeaked past Shullsburg Tuesday night. Luke Unbeham scored 15 points for the Miners.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orangeville 43, East Dubuque 19 — At Orangeville, Ill.: Anna Berryman led East Dubuque with eight points, but they suffered a road defeat.
Dakota 30, Warren 25 — At Dakota, Ill.: Addy Bohnsack led the Warriors with 13 points, but they dropped a tight contest.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 53, South Beloit 24 —At South Beloit, Ill.: Mickayla Bass had 19 points, as RR/SM cruised to improve to 8-0.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cedar Falls 123, Dubuque Senior 44 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Jarrett Herber (24.54) won the 50 freestyle for the Rams, and Zack Heiar (2:08.01) placed second in the 200 individual medley, but Senior fell to Cedar Falls Tuesday.