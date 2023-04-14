The University of Dubuque will make history in the fall, when they ice the first NCAA Division III men’s and women’s hockey programs in the state of Iowa.
The Spartans will practice and play games at Dubuque Ice Arena, the home of the United States Hockey League’s Dubuque Fighting Saints, and have been accepted into the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association — one of the top Division III hockey conferences in the country.
“We are excited about the partnerships and relationships which have been developed to offer this opportunity to our student-athletes,” Nelson Edmonds, the vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics at the University of Dubuque said in a statement. “For a short time in 2008, ice hockey was a club sport at UD and we have always envisioned offering this collegiate experience to our student-athletes, parents, and to all our UD constituents and the Dubuque community.”
The school expects a large number of student athletes to transfer from Finlandia University, a Hancock, Mich., institution that played in the NCHA and recently announced its closer at the end of the academic year.
“Through a series of conversations with the Finlandia athletic administration, as well as in partnership with our campus and community partners, we were able to provide the support needed to their student-athletes and their hockey program,” Edmonds said. “We are excited to combine the history of Finlandia University hockey, the passion for hockey in the Dubuque community, and the re-imagining of adding a competitive NCAA program. We look forward to welcoming our incoming students from Finlandia as they become our newest Spartans.”
The NCHA also includes: Adrian (Mich.) College; Aurora (Ill.) University; Concordia Wisconsin in Mequon; Lake Forest (Ill.) College; Lawrence College in Appleton, Wis.; Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wis.; the Milwaukee School of Engineering; St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis.; and Trine University in Angola, Ind.
The University of Dubuque will partner with the Dubuque Ice Arena and its managing partner, Q Casino.
“On behalf of the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA), Q Casino, Schmitt Island Development Corporation and our partners with the City of Dubuque, we are excited to support the University of Dubuque to bring college hockey to our community,” said Alex Dixon, president and CEO DRA and Q Casino. “Thank you to UD for stepping up and making this happen.”
