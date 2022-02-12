Southwest Wisconsin will have a busy weekend at next week’s Wisconsin sectional wrestling tournaments.
Fennimore and Iowa-Grant/Highland combined to account for 21 of the 28 qualifiers to come out of the WIAA Division 3 regional at Lancaster, and Mineral Point advanced a dozen from its D-3 regional in Mineral Point.
In all, 55 area wrestlers advanced to next week’s sectional tournaments.
Iowa-Grant/Highland sent Lucas Christianson (106), Elliott Biba (113), Jackson McGuire (120), Mason Welsh (132), Caden Lindner (138), Emmerson Moen (152), Cal Dorota (195), Jackson Kemnitzer (220) and Isaac Biba (285).
Lancaster’s Bryce Galle (182) and Ryan McCartney (195) also qualified.
Mineral Point’s Roen Carey (106), Kade Rule (113), Carson Kroll (120), Lucas Sullivan (126), Trapper Nafzger (132), Tarrin Riley (138), Ross Lindsey (145), Hayden Bakken (152), Jimmy Tibbits (160), Bo Hanson (170), Alan James (182) and Mac Busser (220) also advanced.
DIVISION 2
Prairie du Chien advanced wrestlers in 10 of 14 weight classes from the D-2 regional in Prairie du Chien.
Mason Baumgartner (113), Ryder Koenig (126), Rhett Koenig (132), Drew Hird (138), Luke Kramer (145), Maddox Cejka (152), Cole Halverson (160), Brogan Brewer (170) and Ty Wagner (182) and Blake Thiry (195) all qualified for the Blackhawks.
Darlington/Black Hawk’s Ethan Aird (106), Owen Seffrood (132), Maddox Goebel (152), Breylin Goebel (160), Owen Huschitt (182) and Brady Horne (195); Belmont/Platteville’s Tanner Paulson (138) and Porter Mandurano (285); and Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Ayden Nolan (120) and John Wachershauser (220) also advanced.