The Southwest Wisconsin Athletic League and the Southwest Wisconsin Conference will join forces this fall to form a hybrid league, the result of a handful of area teams opting to play football in the spring out of concerns over the coronavirus.
Cuba City, Fennimore and Southwestern all opted for the move, as did Six Rivers Conference teams Benton and Shullsburg.
Here is a look at the joint SWAL/SWC conference for this fall:
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Cory Koenig
Last season — 4-1, 11-2
Returning starters — Bradyn Saint (Sr., 5-7, 190, RB/LB), Austin Martin (Sr., 6-0, 225, C/LB), Ryan Drinkwine (Sr., 5-7, 205, RB/DL), Derek Grondin (Sr., 5-9, 190, K/P), Jayden Johnson (Sr., 6-3, 265, OL/DL), Max Amundson (Jr., 6-0, 180, RB/DB)
Other returning letterwinners — Caeleb Cipra (Jr., OL/DE), Seth MacEachern (Jr., WR/CB), Aden McCluskey (Jr., QB/TE/LB), Quintin Scott (Jr., WR/DB), Syler Wall (Jr., OL/DL), Chad Achenbach (Sr., OL/DL), Christian Black (Sr., OL/DL), Max Clanton (Sr., TE/DL), Jackson DeBruin (Sr., WR/DB), Chase Fischer (Sr., TE/DB), Jon Nicholson (Sr., WR/DB), Kyle Quick (Sr., OL/DL), Brady Russell (Sr., WR/DB), Ray Slawinski (Sr., OL/DL), John Titlbach (Sr., OL/DL), Garett Young (Sr., WR/DB)
Outlook — The Blackhawks will have to replace a large group of talented seniors lost from last year’s state semifinal team, including all-conference first-team running back Tyler Hannah and wide receiver Mason Kramer. Returning is first-team offensive lineman Austin Martin, who joins 16 other seniors with varsity experience.
Schedule — Sept. 25 PLATTEVILLE; Oct. 2 at River Valley; Oct. 9 DODGEVILLE; Oct. 16 at Darlington; Oct. 23 at Mineral Point; Oct. 30 LANCASTER; Nov. 6 at Richland Center
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Jason Weittenhiller
Last season — 6-3, SWC, 6-4
Returning starters — John Goomey (Sr., 6-0, 215, RB/LB), Adam Bird (Jr., 6-0, 220, OL/DL), Connor Timlin (Sr., 5-11, 195, OL/DL), Seth Millsap (Sr., 6-2, 165, WR/DB), Logan Page (Sr., 5-10, 190, WR/LB), Jesse Martin (Jr., 6-2, 175, WR/DB), Devin Digman (Jr., 6-5, 220, WR/DL), Chase Carroll (Jr., 6-0, 180, WR/DB)
Other returning letterwinners — John Drefcinski (Sr., WR/DB), Terrell Halverson (Jr., WR/DB), Ian Digman (Jr., QB/DL), David Naatz (Jr., QB/LB)
Outlook — The Hillmen return players at the skill positions after a third-place finish in the SWC last season with seven starters back on offense. First-team running back John Goomey will lead the offense after a 1,000-yard rushing season last fall, as well as fellow first-teamer Devin Digman, who had over 700 yards at the tight-end position. Adam Bird, Jesse Martin and Seth Millsap also return after receiving second team and honorable mention honors last season.
Schedule — Sept. 25 at Prairie du Chien; Oct, 3 LANCASTER; Oct. 9 at Richland Center; Oct. 16 at Mineral Point; Oct. 24 RIVER VALLEY; Oct. 30 at Dodgeville; Nov. 7 DARLINGTON
DARLINGTON
Coach — Travis Winkers
Last season — 4-3, 7-4
Returning starters — Carter Lancaster (Sr., 6-3, 191, WR/DB), Braden Davis (Jr., 5-11, 168, QB), Cayden Rankin (Sr., 6-6, 183, WR/DB), Easton Evenstad (Jr., 6-6, 183, WR/DB), James Hartwig (Sr., 6-5, 232, DL), Parker Fitzsimons (Sr., 6-0, 158, DB), Cole Crist (Sr., 5-11, 193, LB/DL), Matt Ruf (Sr., 6-0, 211, DL), Ethan Hendrickson (Jr., 6-2, 220, OL), Hunter Hardyman (Jr., 6-3, 172, WR), Matt King (Sr., OL/DL), Brady Horne (Jr., 6-1,173, LB)
Outlook — Third-year coach Travis Winkers is excited about this team’s potential, led by three-year starting quarterback Braden Davis, who threw for more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns during his sophomore season. Senior all-conference wide receiver Carter Lancaster (22 catches for 485 yards, 5 TDs) is back and senior Cayden Rankin could see some time in the backfield as a “dynamic runner” in the Redbirds’ option offense. “Our skill positions have the potential to be the best I have ever coached,” Winkers said.
Schedule: Dodgeville — Oct. 9 MINERAL POINT; Oct. 16 PRAIRIE DU CHIEN; Oct. 23 at Lancaster; Nov. 7 at Platteville
LANCASTER
Coach — John Hoch
Last season — 6-1, 9-2
Returning starters — Hayden Knapp (Sr., 6-1, 160, QB/DB), Preston Noethe (Sr., 6-0, 180, QB/SE/DB), Hayden Wagner (Sr., 6-5, 175, SE/DB), Cole Raisbeck (Sr., 6-1, 235, OL/DL), Isaac Oyen (Sr., 6-0, 150, RB/DB), Dustin Tydrich (Sr., 5-8, 155, RB/LB), Lukas Howard (Sr., 6-3, 220, OL/DL), Brent Wagner (Sr., 5-10, 215, OL/DL), Myles Bender (Sr., 6-1, 255, OL/DL), Kaden Crapp (Sr., 6-0, 210, OL/DL), Skyler Burkholder (Jr., 5-7, 155, RB/DB), Adam Hale (Jr., 6-0, 240, OL/DL)
Outlook — The Arrows finished second in the SWAL last season behind Mineral Point, and will once again find themselves battling the Pointers for the conference crown along with Darlington, who also fields a solid team this season. Lancaster loses SWAL Defensive Player of the Year Caden Straka to graduation, but returns three-year starting quarterback Hayden Knapp on offense. Knapp finished his junior season with a combined 1,000 rushing and passing yards to go along with 15 touchdowns. The Arrows will also have to replace 1,500-yard rusher Corey Hahn, but return an otherwise experienced core on the offensive end. Younger players will need to step up early with inexperience a cause for concern on the defensive front.
Schedule — Sept. 25 RICHLAND CENTER; Oct. 3 at Platteville; Oct. 9 RIVER VALLEY; Oct. 16 at Dodgeville; Oct. 23 DARLINGTON; Oct. 30 at Prairie du Chien; Nov. 6 at Mineral Point
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Andy Palzkill
Last season — 7-0, 11-1
Returning letterwinners —Gabe Sporle (Sr., 6-1, 225, OL/DL), Will Straka (Sr., 6-0, 215, RB/LB), Liam Stumpf (Sr., 6-0, 170, WR/DB), Dominik McVay (Jr., 5-10, 180, RB/DB), Joah Filardo (Jr., 6-0, 195, QB/WR/LB), Nolan Springer (Sr., 6-4, 185, OL/LB), Bo Hanson (Jr., 6-1, 185, WR/LB/PK), Mitchell Aurit (Sr., 5-10, 190, OL/LB), Mason Hughes (Sr., 5-11, 195, OL/DL)
Outlook — The Pointers only loss last season came in Level 3 of the playoffs to Mondovi. Despite losing all-state and four-year starting quarterback Isaac Lindsey, the Pointers return a slew of playmakers. Senior Will Straka led the team in rushing with 842 yards and 21 touchdowns while also leading the team in tackles at linebacker. He will be joined by senior receiver Liam Stumpf (29 catches for 533 yards) and junior running back Dominic McVay (781 yards rushing, 509 yard receiving) on offense. The Pointers will have five all-conference players back on defense, including Gabe Sporle, Mitchell Aurit, Nolan Springer, Stumpf and Straka. The Pointers are once again stacked with speed and athleticism as they remain a favorite to win the SWAL/SWC.
Schedule — Sept. 25 at Dodgeville; Oct. 2 LAKE MILLS; Oct. 9 at Darlington; Oct. 16 PLATTEVILLE; Oct. 23 PRAIRIE DU CHIEN; Oct. 30 at River Valley; Nov. 6 LANCASTER