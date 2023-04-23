Emma Rooney, Shaena Prestegard and Paige Kerkenbush delivered a 1-2-3 sweep for Platteville in the 3,200, and the Hillmen won the 2x100 shuttle hurdle relay to tie Lancaster for the team championship at the Platteville Relays on Saturday in Platteville, Wis.
Lancaster won the 2x100, 4x100, 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley and distance medley relays, and Macie Galle won the pole vault as the Flying Arrows tied the hosts with 106 points.
Cuba City’s Alison Daugherty won the long jump and triple jump, and Lily Fick won the shot put and discus.
The Platteville boys edged Galena/East Dubuque, 90-89, for the team title.
The Hillmen won the 4x400, sprint medley and 2x110 shuttle hurdle relays.
Galena/East Dubuque won the 2x100, 4x100 and distance medley relays, and got individual victories from Traighton McGovern (high jump) and Aaron Culbertson (shot put, discus).
Lancaster’s Jackson VanNatta (pole vault), Semaj Venson (long jump) and Quinton Ploessl (triple jump) won field events.
Cuba City won the 4x800.
BOYS TENNIS
Dubuque Senior 6, Iowa City Liberty 3 — At Meyer Courts: Andrew Day, Cam O’Donnell, Owen King and Kevin Friesen won singles matches, and the doubles tandems of Day/O’Donnell and Alex Nielson/Friesen also won as the Rams upended the Lightning.
GIRLS TENNIS
Waterloo West 7, Dubuque Hempstead 2 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Claire Kelley and Grace Kolker won singles matches as the Mustangs lost on the road.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wartburg 5, Dubuque 4 — At Runkle Field: Parker Allen went 2-for-5 and Bo Karlson, Hunter Hicks and Brandon Watkins drove in runs, but the Spartans (19-10, 9-9 American Rivers Conference) lost to the Knights (10-15, 5-11).
Central 12-16, Loras 2-3 — At Pella, Iowa: Dakota Church and Daniel Rogers had doubles in the opener, but Loras (21-12, 12-6 A-R-C) was limited to just 12 combined hits in a pair of seven-inning losses to the Dutch (13-18, 7-11).
UW-Oshkosh 11-14, UW-Platteville 0-2 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Grant Mullins and Jordan Collins had two hits apiece in the second game for UW-Platteville (10-18, 7-11 WIAC), but the Pioneers’ offense was stymied in a pair of losses to the Titans (20-6, 11-3).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Loras 3-4, Simpson 2-10 — At Indianola, Iowa: Grace Houghton hit a two-run home run in the first game, then hit another two-run shot in the second game, but the Duhawks (14-11, 2-4 American Rivers Conference) split with the Storm (20-12, 3-7).
Dubuque 8-6, Buena Vista 7-5 — At Dubuque: Chloe Hild homered and drove in two runs in the opener, and Dariann Diorio hit a three-run home run in the third inning of the second game, then had a three-run walk-off double in the seventh as the Spartans (11-19, 4-4 A-R-C) swept Buena Vista (5-21, 1-7).
UW-Platteville 9-9, UW-River Falls 3-1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Melissa Dietz and Taylor Roughen had two hits and two RBIs apiece in the opener, and Dietz went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the second game as the Pioneers (20-10, 5-3 WIAC) swept UW-River Falls (14-12, 2-2).
Evangel 9-6, Clarke 1-3 — At Springfield, Mo.: Elizabeth Leverton and Daija Bates collected two hits apiece in the opener, and Bates hit a solo home run in the second game, but the Pride (11-26, 4-16 Heart of America Conference) lost a pair at Evangel (26-16, 13-9).
WOMEN’S GOLF
Spartans 3rd — At Whitewater, Wis.: Morgan Hawkins shot 87-77—164 to finish 11th individually and Dubuque (670) finished third as a team behind host UW-Whitewater (620) and Aurora (630) at the UW-Whitewater Spring Fling at Riverside Golf Course.
UW-Platteville (704) was seventh, led by Markie Ash (80-82—162). Halle Boldt (119-110—229) led Clarke (1,002), which placed 13th.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 13, Northwestern (Minn.) 4 — At Oyen Field: Ben Farraday scored six goals, Aidan Culligan added three and Ryan Doyle chipped in two as the Spartans (7-7) beat Northwestern (3-7).
