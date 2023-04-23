Emma Rooney, Shaena Prestegard and Paige Kerkenbush delivered a 1-2-3 sweep for Platteville in the 3,200, and the Hillmen won the 2x100 shuttle hurdle relay to tie Lancaster for the team championship at the Platteville Relays on Saturday in Platteville, Wis.

Lancaster won the 2x100, 4x100, 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley and distance medley relays, and Macie Galle won the pole vault as the Flying Arrows tied the hosts with 106 points.

