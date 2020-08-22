The ink had barely dried on Josh Maniscalco’s first professional contract Thursday when he felt the need to reach out to those who played a pivotal role in making it happen.
And that included a few phone calls to Dubuque.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-shot defenseman from Perkiomenville, Pa., bypassed his final two seasons of eligibility at Arizona State University to sign a three-year entry level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Maniscalco served as the captain of the Fighting Saints in 2017-18 and recorded nine goals and 32 points in 59 games after spending the previous two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.
“Dubuque has a very special place in my heart,” Maniscalco, 21, said. “I came there after my time with the national team and was lacking a little bit of confidence. But that organization and my billets, JoAnne and Gibby (Gibson), Coach Oliver David, (assistant coach) Paul (Kirtland) and (general manager) Kalle Larsson all gave me a really good opportunity. They trusted me and gave me everything I needed to succeed.
“They put me in the right direction to go into Arizona State with confidence as a freshman, so I owe a lot to that program. Dubuque skyrocketed my hockey career, and I would be ashamed of myself if I didn’t give a lot of credit to Coach Oliver and all the people there.”
Maniscalco wanted his Dubuque friends to hear the news directly from him, not on social media or second hand. So he made the phone calls a day before Pittsburgh officially announced his signing.
“It’s a very humbling and rewarding feeling to have a player you coached for only 10 months think so highly of you that he wanted to call and thank you like that,” David said. “But that speaks to Josh’s character. And I’m sure his character is a big reason why the Penguins thought so highly of him.”
Maniscalco played 71 games during his two seasons with the Sun Devils and tallied 15 goals and 52 points, which rank sixth in program history. He played at Arizona State with Penguins co-owner Mario Lemieux’s son, Austin.
“My time at Arizona State was definitely a carryover from Dubuque,” Maniscalco said. “I came into school pretty confident in what the coaches were trying to accomplish down here in the desert, and they gave me all the opportunity in the world. I made sure I took full advantage of it.”
Maniscalco served as a co-captain as a sophomore at Arizona State, which has a distinct Dubuque flavor. Former Saints assistant coach Mike Field holds a similar position for the Sun Devils, and players Jacob Semik, Willie Knierim and James Sanchez followed Maniscalco from Dubuque to Tempe.
“In just two short years, Josh had a major hand in bringing Sun Devil Hockey to national relevance,” Arizona State coach Greg Powers said in a statement. “He believed in our plan as a program and our plan for him as a player. Today is a great day for Josh and his family, as he gets one step closer to his dream of playing in the NHL.
“Pittsburgh is getting a spectacular player and special human being in Josh Maniscalco. Josh will forever be a Sun Devil for Life.”
Maniscalco’s plans became somewhat muddied when the Pac-12 Conference announced its member schools would not compete athletically until Jan. 1, at the earliest, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also the possibility of no NCAA Division I hockey at all this season.
“I fully intended on going back to ASU this year, but with everything up in the air because of the coronavirus, I decided I couldn’t turn down this opportunity,” Maniscalco said. “I decided, given the current circumstances, it was best for me to turn pro.”
And, the Penguins reminded him of his time in the United States Hockey League.
“Pittsburgh is kind of like Dubuque,” Maniscalco said. “It’s one of those highly recognized organizations in the NHL. They run a tight ship and they expect their guys to be respectful and be not only great players but great people as well. That really appealed to me.
“And, obviously, it’s a chance to be playing back close to home, which I haven’t done in a while. It wasn’t necessarily a deciding factor, but it definitely influenced me in a way. Hopefully, the opportunity is there for me as well with the Penguins. Overall, Pittsburgh just felt like the right fit for me.”
Maniscalco grew up on the Eastern side of Pennsylvania surrounded by Flyers fans. But, from an early age, he gravitated toward the rival Penguins because of high-profile stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
The Penguins jumped at the opportunity to sign a right-shot defenseman from the collegiate free agent pool.
“Josh is a solid puck-moving, offensive defenseman,” Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a press release. “He jumps into the rush and plays a style that is complementary to our group. We think highly of his character and are happy to add Josh to the organization.”
The Penguins have yet to announce plans for a preseason camp after being eliminated from the 2019-20 Stanley Cup Playoffs last week. Maniscalco plans to be ready whenever he gets the date finalized.
“The work starts now,” Maniscalco said. “A lot of people will tell you it takes a lot of work to get to this point, but it takes even more to stay. I know I really have to get my nose to the grindstone and stay after it. And that’s what I plan to do.”