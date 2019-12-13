Having a true floor general at point guard can change so much for a basketball team.
Dubuque Senior found theirs when all-state talent Lindsey Eimers transferred from Western Dubuque during the offseason, and she hasn’t disappointed in changing the look of the Rams through the first four games of the season.
Eimers made two huge plays in the fourth quarter that extended the game to overtime, then freshmen Anna Kruse and Mya Beau helped pull out a barnburner over Dubuque Wahlert in the extra period, 54-52, on Friday night at Nora Gymnasium.
Ella Noel led the Rams (3-1) with 13 points, while Kayla Grall scored 11 points and Eimers finished with 10. Kruse scored nine points, which included a key basket in overtime that gave the Rams a 52-50 advantage.
“She brings composure,” Rams coach Jared Deutsch said of Eimers. “She’s as steady of a kid I’ve ever coached. She doesn’t get too high and doesn’t get too low. We’ve been missing that the last couple years. We got punched pretty good there, but we found a way to battle back and Lindsey was a big part of that.”
Eimers is averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.3 assists per game this season, and the 5-foot-7 dynamic playmaker controls the flow of the offense for the Rams.
Her steal and layup helped the Rams retake the lead from Wahlert, 45-44, with 1:24 to play, then Eimers sank two free throws to make it a 47-44 game with 28.2 seconds left. That proved pivotal after Wahlert’s Allie Kutsch swished a trey to send the game to overtime.
But the obvious question remained: why leave the Bobcats after three successful seasons?
“I just wanted to play where my dad coaches,” Eimers said, referring to Rams boys basketball coach Wendell Eimers. “That way he can watch me play more. I played with these girls in middle school, so I wanted to finish out my senior year in a Senior uniform.”
Senior rode a hot start to pull away early from the Golden Eagles (1-3), as Noel hit a pair from beyond the arc and Eimers scored in transition and hit two free throws. Grall added a jumper as the Rams went up, 14-0, before Wahlert got on the scoreboard with an Ana Chandlee bucket with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.
Wahlert put itself in a tough hole in the opening frame, shooting an icy 1 of 10 from the field with just two points and seven turnovers. But the Eagles showed resolve and made it awfully interesting.
“Our kids just did not quit. They are fighters,” said Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler, who was without starters Libby Perry and Maya Wachter due to a church retreat. “I give our kids so much credit. They fought and fought and got out of that hole. We just didn’t make enough plays at the end there.”
The Eagles cut the deficit to one on multiple occasions in the second half before Chandlee — who finished with a game-high 16 points — tied the game with a triple, then snagged a steal and converted a basket plus the foul to give Wahlert its first lead, 42-39, with 5:12 to play.
“The fact that they made a run on us and we fought back is encouraging,” Deutsch said. “When you have a lead like that for most of the game and lose it, that’s tough. But we had players step up and credit to our freshmen, Anna and Mya, for making big plays for us.”
Eimers came up clutch to push the game to OT, then her sweet dish to Noel for 3 gave the Rams the first lead in the extra period. Kruse and Olivia Baxter — with the help of a steal by Beau — scored the two buckets that proved the difference down the stretch.
“It was a fight,” Eimers said. “We had a good start, but they fought their way back. We got down in the fourth, but we made some key plays. We had some freshmen step up and it was a big night. Just had to keep fighting.”