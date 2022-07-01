After a 9-0 victory in the opener at Waterloo East on Thursday, Senior pounded on 25 hits in a 21-8 win in the nightcap to complete the road sweep.
Lacey King went 4-for-5 and homered twice, while Sam McDonald, Aubree Steines, Josie Potts and Sophie Link each added three hits.
Jolee Strohmeyer allowed just three hits to earn the win in the circle in the opener.
Five different Rams collected two hits each in the opener as Senior improved to 18-19 on the season.
Cedar Falls 7-5, Dubuque Wahlert 1-3 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Bailey Welu homered and had two hits in the second game, while Kylie Sieverding, Ruth Tauber and Tierani Teslow also contributed two hits apiece in the nightcap, but the Golden Eagles were swept by Cedar Falls on the road.
Western Dubuque 8-6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-3 — At Farley, Iowa: Hannah Hoefer batted a combined 4-for-6 on the night and homered in Game 1 to lead the Bobcats to a sweep over the J-Hawks on Wednesday. Meredith Hoerner went the distance and tossed a shutout in the opener. Carson Koerperich and Brynn Walters added two hits apiece in Game 2.
PREP BASEBALL
West Delaware 11-6, Vinton-Shellsburg 1-1 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks improved to 28-10 on the year with a doubleheader home sweep of Vinton-Shellsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.