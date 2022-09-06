BERNARD, Iowa — Trace Hoffman didn’t expect the Cascade Reds to go down without a fight in the final semi-pro baseball game of the summer.
The former University of Iowa reliever wiggled his way out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam to preserve a 3-2 victory for the Bernard Indians in the championship game of the Bernard Tournament on Sunday afternoon.
“It’s always fun to compete against them, because we’ve known each other forever and a lot of them are really good friends,” Hoffman said of the neighboring Dubuque County communities. “That gets the juices flowing a little higher when you play each other. You know you’re always going to have good, back-and-forth baseball when you play them.”
Hoffman came on in relief in the bottom of the sixth and retired the Reds in order to maintain a 2-2 score. But, in the seventh, he issued a one-out walk to No. 9 hitter Cooper Hummel and allowed back-to-back hits to Johnny Blake and tournament MVP Connor Grant before regrouping to fan Bryce Simon for the second out.
“Obviously, walking the No. 9 hitter in the lineup was a mistake right away, and you start to think, ‘Oh boy, this could go south here,’” Hoffman said. “I knew I had to throw strikes, but they put a couple of good swings on the ball to load the bases. Fortunately, Reis made a rangy play at the end to get us out of it.”
On the final out of the game, Nate McMullen hit the ball off the end of his bat toward Bernard second-baseman Reis Rausch, who made an athletic play to his left to retire the Cascade clean-up hitter on a bang-bang play at first base.
“I was shading him up the middle, because I don’t think I’ve ever seen him hit to the right side before,” Rausch said. “I had a ways to go to get it, but fortunately it wasn’t hit that hard and I was able to make the play. I have a fantasy football draft tonight, so I really didn’t want this game to go on much further.”
The Indians broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh without the benefit of a hit against reliever Grant. Brett LaMere drew a one-out walk, took second on a wild pitch and scored when Hoffman reached on a two-out error.
“I haven’t played since the Bellevue Tournament (in May), so I had no idea how that at-bat would go,” said Hoffman, who moved to Des Moines for work this summer. “Just put it in play and good things happen. That’s baseball.”
Bernard opened the scoring against Cascade starter Pat Weber in the third inning. Creighton Kreshel laced a two-out single to left, stole second and took third on the overthrow before Reid Rausch delivered a clean single to right-center.
In the bottom of the inning, the Reds took the lead. Grant delivered a one-out single and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch. Simon singled, stole second and gave Cascade the lead when he scored on a Derek Lieurance fielder’s choice.
Bernard tied it in the sixth. Beau Smothers led off with a walk, and pinch runner Anthony Ruden moved up on a wild pitch and later scored on Reis Rausch’s single to right-center.
“Bases loaded, down in the count, infield in … I just wanted to make a little contact,” Ries Rausch said. “I didn’t hit it very hard, but it snuck through. Sometimes in baseball, it’s not how hard you hit it but where you hit it. Tying it up felt pretty good right there.”
Ruden struck out eight in five innings after going the distance in a 2-1 victory over Zwingle in the semifinals earlier in the day. Grant pitched a four-hit shutout to lift the Reds to a 1-0 victory over Bellevue in the other semifinal.
