Meredith Gatto was solid in the circle, but the Dubuque Senior softball team managed just four hits Thursday in a Class 5A Region 7 quarterfinal loss at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 4-1.

Gatto struck out eight and Sophie Link drove in Senior’s lone run as the Rams ended with a record of 20-20.

Prairie (22-17) will travel to Dubuque Hempstead (28-6) for a semifinal matchup on Saturday.

Maquoketa 5, Decorah 0 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Cardinals advanced to meet Western Dubuque on Saturday in a 4A Region 8 semifinal.

SEMI-PRO BASEBALL

Key West 6, Dubuque Packers 2 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Nick Woltkamp went 2-for-3 with a double and Andrew Redman earned the pitching win for Key West in the the Rickardsville Tournament.

Bellevue 4, Bernard 1 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Chase Keuter recorded 13 strikeouts to lead the Braves in the Rickardsville Tournament on Wednesday.

