News in your town

Prep cross country: Hempstead boys ranked No. 1 in 4A preseason rankings

Black victims of U-Michigan doc seek equity in settlements

Aggrieved bettor gets $20,000 in unique horse-doping lawsuit

Auto racing: On the track

NBA roundup: Decision Day arrives for Suns, Blazers, Grizzlies and Spurs

Rites of fall: Losing college football stings across America

College football in the spring: When? How much? Who plays?

Sports in brief: Antetokounmpo suspended for headbutt

MLB commissioner Manfred: 'Right now, we think the Cardinals are going to be back'

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Aggrieved bettor gets $20,000 in unique horse-doping lawsuit

Stanley Cup playoffs roundup: Bergeron scores in 2nd OT, Bruins beat Hurricanes in Game 1

Stanley Cup playoffs roundup: Dube scores twice as Flames beat Stars in Game 1

SEC, ACC, Big 12 still hoping to play football this fall

More than the Score: Jaeger, Pins selected as Vogt Scholarship winners

NBA roundup: Booker's 35 points help streaking Suns beat 76ers 130-117

College sports: A-R-C postpones 4 fall sports

Sports briefs: Ruling keeps NCAA from limiting some athlete compensation

Conference including Loras, UD postpones football, 3 other fall sports

Trump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge

Prep softball: Neal resigns after 10 years with Bobcats

Prep baseball: 6 area players earn all-state

'Heavy lifting:' NHL West big, tough, deep, wide open

NBA roundup: Raptors beat Bucks as key players for both teams sit

Sports briefs: Viking sitting out season with heart condition

MLB average salary under $1.3M; Scherzer tops list

MLB roundup: Doubleheader between Cardinals, Tigers postponed

NFL: Chiefs star Mahomes having 2020 nobody will soon forget

Familiarity breeds respect among NHL East playoff teams

Western Dubuque softball coach steps away to spend more time with family

Prep baseball: Six area players earn all-state accolades

Trump, coaches push for college football amid shutdown speculation

Packers claim 1st semi-pro tournament title in program history

MLB roundup: Brewers rally to beat Reds for first home win

Stanley Cup playoffs roundup: Caps beat Bruins, clinch 3rd seed

Sports briefs: Referees group reaches agreement with NFL on virus protections

As college leaders meet, football players push to play

Wolfe wins Bradford, sweeps Dubuque tournaments in week span

TH Softball Coach of the Year: Neal leads Bobcats to new heights

Auto racing: Harvick holds off Hamlin for Michigan doubleheader sweep

Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

NBA roundup: Lillard drops 51 as Trail Blazers top 76ers; Embiid injured

MLB roundup: Rays, Yankees split 7-inning doubleheader