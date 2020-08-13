FARLEY, Iowa — The 300 Raceway looked and sounded glorious.
In the midst of a remodel, the brand new lights kept the action during Wednesday’s International Motor Contest Association races aglow, and Jason Frommelt treated fans to some entertaining banter during the night’s four feature events. The weather, also, was perfect.
It was the kind of night Roger Simon would’ve savored. Some at Farley’s home track say he still was.
Simon, the owner of Simon Trucking, located just next to the track, passed away on July 19 at the age of 67. He was top of mind for locals who earned crowns in victory lane on Wednesday night.
“This one’s for Roger Simon,” said Timmy Current, a Bernard, Iowa, native and winner of Wednesday’s 20-lap Modified feature race. “Roger’s done a lot for me and a lot for the sport. This one goes out to Roger and I know he’s looking over us.”
A businessman with a passion for races, it makes sense that Simon’s company is within view of 300. He even formerly owned Farley’s 3/8-mile dirt track, along with a number of other ventures — a cattle company, feed and grains operations, motorsports stores.
While little could live up to Simon’s impact on the community, Wednesday’s racing attempted to do it justice.
Current was slated fourth to start his race while California native Dylan Thornton led the first five laps. But to start Lap 6, Thornton was pushed into the wall on Turn 1, allowing Current to seize control.
By the time the 20-lap feature was over, there was a whole straightaway between Current’s No. 33 and runner-up Ryan Duhme of LaMotte, Iowa.
“Roger’s a huge reason why this is still going,” Current said. “Everything he’s brought to this town with racing, motor sports — they just did a lot. They’re good sponsors on my car. It’s just a hard one to lose a guy like that.
“This is probably one of the most aggressive races I ran in a long time. I wanted this one bad.”
Farley’s own Kyle Merkes led off the features with a thrilling win in the 12-lap Stock Car race. With Manchester, Iowa’s Phillip Holtz on his back bumper the whole way, Merkes was able to clinch victory by a nose, holding off a hard-driving Holtz on the final straightaway and crossing the finish with considerable distance between the top two and the pack.
Hazel Green, Wis., native Jason Roth won the 15-lap SportMod feature race. Wednesday’s final event, the 25-lap Late Model feature, ended after the Telegraph Herald went to press and included several cautions.