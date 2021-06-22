BOSCOBEL, Wis. — There was no doubt in Mya McCarthy’s mind that this was the Panthers’ time to knock off SWAL rival Boscobel.
The Iowa-Grant senior ace threw 6 1/3 shut-out innings before freshman Bentley Cuttis came in for the final two outs as the Panthers defeated host Boscobel, 2-0, in Monday’s WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal. It was the third time the two teams have met this season and the first time the Panthers have come away with a win.
“We know it’s hard to beat a team three times and we just came in really confident that we could get the job done today,” said McCarthy, who finished with five strikeouts and one walk. “We put runners on in the first and second innings and we knew we were in the driver’s seat right away. This is what we’ve been working for, and it doesn’t seem real that we are just one game away from state.”
Iowa-Grant (16-8) advanced to Wednesday’s sectional final at Boscobel to take on Juda/Albany, which defeated Johnson Creek, 6-5.
“After not getting a season last year, this is so exciting for all of us,” McCarthy said. “I’m so happy to be able to experience this with this group of girls.”
The Panthers had to get past Boscobel’s freshman phenom Gretta Grassel, who struck out 12 while walking one in Monday’s loss.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be a defensive battle once again,” Iowa-Grant coach Deanna Fulton said. “We wanted to put the pressure on them defensively and our girls were able to get on and run the bases aggressively.”
Boscobel (16-4) defeated the Panthers, 4-1, on May 17 and 1-0 on June 7.
After getting runners on base in the first and second innings, the Panthers stayed aggressive on the base path and nearly reached third base in the fourth inning, but the runner was called out on the steal attempt.
“We just kept getting closer, and we knew that eventually we were going to score,” McCarthy said.
Iowa-Grant got a lead-off single from Alexis Vavricka, who advanced to second on an error by the centerfielder, in the top of the sixth inning. She would make it to third on a passed ball before scoring on a wild pitch to put the Panthers up, 1-0.
The Panthers added a second run in the top of the seventh when pinch runner Indy Kemnitzer scored on a suicide squeeze by Taylor Runde.
“We’ve played in a lot of close games here lately, and it just continues to build the girls’ confidence,” Fulton said.
The Bulldogs made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, getting a one-out double from Emma Creasey. Fulton then went to her bench to bring in Cuttis in relief of McCarthy.
“We just wanted to switch up the speeds a little bit on them,” Fulton said. “Mya did everything she needed to do to get us in a position to win, and Bentley came in to a big situation and got her job done.”
After an infield bobble on a shot to the third baseman, the Panthers ended the inning with back-to-back infield pop flies.
“I’m so proud of Bentley for coming in and throwing hard during such an intense part of the game,” McCarthy said. “She did an awesome job, especially for a freshman.”