Emily Bierman went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs as Potosi/Cassville beat Galena, 5-2, on Monday in Galena, Ill.
Kylie Reuter also collected two hits with an RBI, and Mykalia Bauer and Aspen Walsh also drove in runs for the co-op.
Malia Weber struck out six in a complete-game effort for Potosi/Cassville.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 11, Highland 1 (5 innings) — At Cuba City, Wis.: Blake Bussan doubled and drove in four runs while earning the victory on the mound as the Cubans routed the Cardinals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dubuque Hempstead 7, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Mustangs (1-0) led by four at halftime and cruised to a season-opening victory.
Linn-Mar 10, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Dalzell Field: The Lions routed the Rams in their season opener.
BOYS SOCCER
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Western Dubuque 1 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats hung tough before falling to the Saints.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 8-2, Mount Mercy 1-0 — At Peosta, Iowa: Clarke scored eight runs on just three hits in the opener, and Johnny Blake struck out four while scattering five hits over five scoreless innings in the second game as the Pride swept.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
William Penn 15, Clarke 13 — At Burrows Field: Alyssa Humphrey scored five goals and Emily Moran added four, but the Pride fell just short against William Penn.