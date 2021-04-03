There was no soccer at this time last year.
It was just one of several sports to be completely canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t ease the pain of losing out on a full year of competition. Especially when there were lofty goals within sight.
Here is a capsule look at area girls soccer teams as they return to the pitch this spring:
WAMAC CONFERENCE
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Greg Keegan (12th season)
2019 record — 12-7
Returning starter — Kennedy Arens (Sr., M)
Other returning veterans — Isabelle Kluesner (Sr., F); Sydnie Reitzler (Sr., F); Olivia Hogan (Sr., M); Lauren Osterhaus (Jr., M)
Promising newcomers — Emma Coohey (Sr.); Savannah Oberbroeckling (Sr.); Macy Sigwarth (Sr.); Emma Oberbroeckling (Jr.); Shelby Pirc (Soph.); Evelyn Sadler (Soph.); Trista Schmidt (Soph.); Breanna Coohey (Fr.); Kaylee Lehman (Fr.); Hope Naber (Fr.); Reese Osterhaus (Fr.)
Outlook — Not that it isn’t the case for every program, but the canceled season came at a bad time for the Trailblazers, who lost in a penalty-kick shootout in the 2019 regional final, just missing the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament. Arens is the only starter back from that team, but there are still plenty of pieces remaining that should make Beckman a formidable opponent once again. Arens and Kluesner are the top returning scorers after tallying four goals apiece in 2019. Arens added four assists and Kluesner had two. Reitzler added three goals and Hogan had a goal and an assist.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Madison Cousins (2nd season)
2019 record — 4-13
Returning starters — Alexsandra Thomas (Sr., D); Brianna Tranel (Sr., M); CJ Yeager (Jr., M); Keely Waack (Jr., D); Aubrey Bahl (Jr., D)
Outlook — Cousins’ debut as the Cardinals’ head coach was delayed by a season, but there is more anticipation this year after the extended absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yeager is the team’s top returning scorer after registering six goals and three assists in 2019. The Cardinals scored 20 goals in 17 matches, but allowed 43. Strengthening the defense while adding more options on the attack could help Maquoketa break into the top half of the conference.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Hannah Crumpton (5th season)
2019 record — 0-15
Returning starters — Alissa Holtz (Sr., F); Emily Prier (Jr., F); Taylor Hammer (Sr., G); Addie Reetz (Sr., F); Rachel Wenger (Jr., D)
Other returning veterans — Lori Hilby (Jr., D); Anna White (Jr., F); Mel Loughen (Sr., D); Riley Cook (Jr., D); Allison Mullen (Jr., G/D)
Promising newcomers — Liz Sleper (Fr.); Cassidy Hack (Fr.); Hannah Pederson (Fr.); Kelly Beckman (Soph.)
Outlook — It’s been a rough run as of late for West Delaware, which has just one win over the last three completed seasons. The Hawks haven’t won more than six matches in a season dating to 2011. Prier scored the team’s only goal last season. But, this year offers a chance to reset. The freshmen class has promise after playing together during middle school, but half of the roster has never played competitive high school soccer. Gaining experience will be critical this season.
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Chris Medinger (4th season)
2019 record — 10-8
Returning starters — Audrey Wedeking (Sr., F); Maura Tracy (Sr., D); Juliana Penniston (Sr., G/F); Ellie O’Brien (Sr., D); Holly Kremer (Sr., F); Delaney Banowetz (Sr., M)
Other returning veterans — Hannah Litterer (Sr., M); Irelynd Sieverding (Jr., M); Rachel Rowan (Jr., D); Sophie Long (Jr., M)
Promising newcomers — Maggie Bailey (Sr., D); Holly Beauchamp (Jr., M); Elise Kilburg (Soph., D); Adessa Leibfried (Soph., M); Ka’Lynn DeShaw (Soph., D); Kalesia DeShaw (Soph., M); Delaney Dunne (Soph., M)
Outlook — The Mohawks had the best season in their short existence as a standalone girls program in 2019, but they were so young that many of them are still around two years later. That bodes well for this season in which so many teams will be lacking match experience. Marquette’s strong senior class will determine how far the team can go, and the goal is to reach the state tournament. Penniston is a dynamic weapon for the Mohawks. She led the team with eight goals, but was also the team’s starting goalkeeper, saving 82.1% of the 151 shots on goal she faced in 2019. Kremer was the team’s third-leading scorer in 2019 with seven goals and five assists. Banowetz had six goals and five assists. Wedeking had three goals and an assist, and made 50 saves in goal.