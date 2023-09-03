For the second straight year, the University of Dubuque suffered heartbreak in the waning moments of its season opener.
Max Milton found Bryce Anderson on a 5-yard crossing pattern on fourth down with 2:57 remaining for the game-winning score and visiting Wittenberg (Ohio) edged the Spartans, 28-27, on Saturday at Chalmers Field.
Last year, UD botched a potential game-winning field goal attempt in the final seconds in Week 1 and lost by a point.
“I thought there were some guys who played well for us, but, obviously when you lose it really doesn’t matter too much, does it?” UD coach Stan Zweifel said. “This would have been a beautiful game to build some confidence — to win a close game against a quality opponent.”
Still, despite the disappointing outcome, the Spartans got big efforts from several of their top performers.
Returning all-conference quarterback Ben Gultig threw three touchdown passes on a 26-for-39 effort through the air and all-conference running back Kallion Buckner rushed for 89 yards and a score.
Za’Cameron Brice reeled in eight catches for 149 yards and a touchdown, while Torrean Butts Jr. caught 11 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
As is the case every year during Zweifel’s tenure, the Spartans opened the season against a quality opponent. Wittenberg has a combined record of 85-22 over the last 10 years and has reached the NCAA Division III playoffs four times during that span.
“That’s how we’ve started out since I’ve been the head coach here,” Zweifel said. “It doesn’t always look good for our record, sometimes, but it sure does prepare us for the conference season.”
A 54-yard run by Buckner on the Spartans’ opening possession capped a five-play, 75-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead less than 3 minutes into the game.
Gultig connected with Butts. Jr. on a 6-yard score on the ensuing drive to put UD ahead, 14-0. Gultig converted all eight of his pass attempts in the first two drives and finished the half 15-for-20.
The junior QB found Brice at 12:15 of the third with a 63-yard strike to stake the Spartans to a 21-7 lead, and connected with Butts Jr. late in the quarter on an 8-yard screen play to give UD a 27-14 advantage after the Tigers cut the lead in half with a punt return.
But the extra point was blocked and loomed large in the end.
“Disappointed in our special teams’ play today,” Zweifel said. “Not only on the extra point, but also on that punt return. That was a big play in that game.”
Anderson scored from the goal line at 10:52 of the fourth to climb Wittenberg within 27-21, before snagging the game-winning touchdown catch on fourth-and-5 with 2:57 to go.
Gultig drove the Spartans’ 48 yards down the field on the game’s final drive, but was sacked on a fourth-and-1 attempt with less than a minute remaining.
UD, which found the end zone on three of its first six possessions, scored just once over its final seven.
“We’ll bounce back next week and go from there,” Zweifel said.”