The 2022 Iowa boys fall golf season got off to a slow start for local schools with the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet on Wednesday held at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion, Iowa.

Competing against all 15 MVC schools, only Dubuque Wahlert was able to finish in the top half of the standings with a sixth-place finish with a score of 329. Cedar Falls continued its dominance in the conference with its third straight team win, posting a low score of 305.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.