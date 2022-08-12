Dubuque Wahlert’s Will Coohey putts during a meet last season in Peosta, Iowa. Coohey led all city players at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet by placing eighth overall on Thursday in Marion, Iowa.
The 2022 Iowa boys fall golf season got off to a slow start for local schools with the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet on Wednesday held at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion, Iowa.
Competing against all 15 MVC schools, only Dubuque Wahlert was able to finish in the top half of the standings with a sixth-place finish with a score of 329. Cedar Falls continued its dominance in the conference with its third straight team win, posting a low score of 305.
The other three city schools struggled in the opening meet of the year, with Western Dubuque finishing 12th (348), Dubuque Senior 13th (350) and Dubuque Hempstead 14th (363). Medalist honors went to Owen Sawyer from champion Cedar Falls, who shot a scorching 65, eight strokes better than runner-up Reid Hall from Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
The top score in the city went to senior Will Coohey from Dubuque Wahlert, who posted a 77 and finished eighth overall in the individual standings. Right behind him was Rams senior Nate Obbink and sophomore Ben Dolter from Wahlert, both with scores of 80 to tie for 13th place overall.
Senior Wil Sigwarth led the Mustangs with an 82 for 25th place, and Western Dubuque sophomore Brock Wilson finished with an 83 for 29th.
“We were not on our A game today, but I was proud of the way we hung in there,” Wahlert coach Eric Mueller said. “The scores could have gotten a lot worse. The back nine at Hunters Ridge requires precise placement and avoiding the hazards. I thought we would go lower as a team, but we have three new guys that have never played varsity, and I think nerves got to us a little bit. I feel confident we will bounce back.”
Coohey, the reigning city champion, was very pleased with his top-10 finish.
“I was happy for sure with my finish,” he said. “Definitely a good way to kick off the start of the season. Going into today, I didn’t know what to expect as a team because we lost two seniors. I’m super excited to see how the new players develop.”
In navigating his round, Coohey demonstrated patience in recovering from a rough start.
“It was one of my worst starts ever,” Coohey said. “I was 4-over after four holes. I wasn’t frustrated, as I got some unlucky bounces. It was not a matter of how, but when for scoring better. I have been working on being more resilient in my mindset. After the first four holes, I birdied four of the remaining holes. There is so much water on the back nine at Hunters Ridge that you have to play safe.”
Mueller added, “I was real proud of Will today on a tough course. He and Ben Dolter are our top two guys, and both are capable of going lower. A couple of bad holes were the problem today.”
Western Dubuque coach Ben Wilson summed up the day for a lot of the teams.
“Four teams (Cedar Falls, Prairie, Linn-Mar, Xavier) had good results. Everyone else left disappointed.” Wilson said. “Hunters Ridge is a tough course, and we did not play well across the board. We were not mentally ready yet. We will be back at Hunters Ridge on Monday to play Linn-Mar, and I expect our team score to be 20 strokes better.”
Dubuque Hempstead coach Chad Parkin, though disappointed in the team result, was optimistic about the lessons his team can take the opening meet.
“This meet was a good barometer of where we are at, and it keeps the expectations real,” he said. “I want our players to keep an even keel, and focus on the hole they are playing. This meet is just one piece of a long season. At the team meal after the meet, I asked the players, ‘What is the weakest part of your game?’ They all knew what they needed to work on moving forward.”
Charlie Becker and Bock Mueller rounded out Wahlert’s score, each shooting 86s.
Ryan Uthe fired an 86, Barrett Reed added a 90 and Evan Friederick had a 96 for the Rams.
Jackson Skrtich (86), Henry Gilbertson (87) and Tyler Skrtich (89) completed Western Dubuque’s score.
Closing out Hempstead’s score were Joey Swenson with a 93 and Grant Nelson, Charlie Setter and Drew Lewis each shooting 84s.
