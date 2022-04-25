With four seniors graduated from last season, the Dubuque Senior boys were hoping new leaders would step to the forefront and take control.
Cam O’Donnell and Andrew Day have risen up to the challenge to lead the way, and the Rams behind them have followed.
In what was expected to be a tightly contested battle, the Rams outlasted Dubuque Hempstead and another round of blustery weather conditions in a 6-3 victory on Monday at Hempstead’s Roos Courts.
“I knew it would be close, because we’ve played similar teams and it’s gone back and forth,” Rams second-year coach Dave Hash said. “We’ve won against teams they’ve lost to, and we’ve been beaten by teams they beat. So, I figured it could go either way. We didn’t know, but we brought our best today.”
The Rams (3-5) held a 4-2 advantage over the Mustangs (2-5) after singles competition, where the top two positions played more than 90 minutes. O’Donnell had Hempstead’s Jake Althaus on the ropes at No. 1, but Althaus rallied back for a 6-2, 5-7, 10-5 victory.
“It feels good to get this team win,” said O’Donnell, a junior. “Both teams played really solid, so it just feels good to win against a crosstown rival like Hempstead.”
Also going long at No. 2 was Day, another junior who battled past Max Hoden, 6-3, 6-3, to put the Rams in prime position heading to doubles.
“With graduating four seniors from last year, Cam, Tony (Zuccaro) and I were the only returning varsity players,” Day said. “We knew we had to kind of take it into our own hands and lead the way. We’re doing alright. It’s not the best year, but we’ve been hanging in there.”
Also earning wins in singles for the Rams were Alex Nielsen at No. 3, defeating Grant Nelson, 6-3, 6-4; Andrew Schute beat Madden Streff at No. 5, 6-2, 2-6, 10-2; and Owen King topped Carson Prehm at No. 6, 6-0, 2-6, 10-7.
“Alex, Tony and Andrew Schute have stepped in nicely,” Hash said. “Those guys have been playing well, and so has Owen at No. 6. The guys are really stepping up and playing well.”
Zuccaro and Schute locked up the win by wrapping up first at No. 3 doubles, defeating Streff and Prehm, 6-1, 6-2. O’Donnell and Day put the capper on the big win with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph at No. 1 over Hoden and Nelson.
“Those are the two guys coming back with experience, but when you lose four seniors you really don’t know where we’d be with the rest of the team,” Hash said. “But you start with those two and they both have played well. Cam has seen some tough guys at No. 1, but he and (Andrew) have pulled through for us high in the lineup.”
There were a few unknowns entering the season, but the Rams have quickly proved that they can hang in the always tough Mississippi Valley Conference.
“We didn’t have much depth with experience, but we had six guys that were all ready to play,” O’Donnell said. “We’ve done well. We’re getting better and it’s been a fun season so far.”
The Rams are hoping a key city win can build a little more momentum for the season’s stretch drive.
“We’ve got some tough teams coming up, so we’ll see how that goes,” Hash said. “But this is a good win.”
Along with Althaus, Alec Bowman also won in singles for Hempstead with a 2-6, 6-0, 10-2 win at No. 4 over Zuccaro. Althaus and Bowman teamed at No. 2 doubles for a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Nielsen and King.
“I was impressed with how they handled the conditions,” Hempstead coach Andrew Roos said. “It’s a very young team, so I’m just pleased with how they battled and didn’t give up.”