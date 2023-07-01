After already clinching a winning record in its first campaign as a co-op program, Bellevue Marquette now turns its attention to the summer’s second season.

The Mohawks finished the regular season at 13-10 after Marquette posted an 8-12 record and Bellevue High School went 1-19 a year ago. They open Class 2A postseason play as the No. 4 seed in Substate 4, District 7 and will play No. 5 Northeast Goose Lake at 5 p.m. tonight in Alburnett.

