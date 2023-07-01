After already clinching a winning record in its first campaign as a co-op program, Bellevue Marquette now turns its attention to the summer’s second season.
The Mohawks finished the regular season at 13-10 after Marquette posted an 8-12 record and Bellevue High School went 1-19 a year ago. They open Class 2A postseason play as the No. 4 seed in Substate 4, District 7 and will play No. 5 Northeast Goose Lake at 5 p.m. tonight in Alburnett.
Here is a capsule look at the opening round of the Iowa Class 2A district tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of www.gobound.com/ia/:
SUBSTATE 4, DISTRICT 7
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 4-seeded Bellevue Marquette (13-10) vs. No. 5 Northeast (10-12) at Alburnett, 5 p.m.; No. 6 Camanche (8-16) at No. 3 Alburnett (19-4), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals — Marquette-Northeast winner at Beckman Catholic (19-9), 7 p.m.; Alburnett-Camanche winner vs. Waterloo Columbus (18-11) at Dyersville, 5 p.m.
Next Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at site to be determined, 7 p.m.
Outlook — Marquette split its final six games of the season and enters the postseason on a high after edging Durant, 9-8, on Wednesday night … The winner of District 7 will face the winner of District 8 a week from Tuesday in the substate final for a berth at state. District 8’s field includes top-seeded Anamosa, No. 2 Grundy Center, No. 3 Hudson, No. 4 Jesup, No. 5 Monticello and No. 6 LaPorte City Union.
SUBSTATE 3, DISTRICT 5
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 4-seeded Oelwein (10-19) vs. No. 5 Clayton Ridge/Central (5-23) at Starmont, 5 p.m.; No. 6 Denver (4-22) at No. 3 Starmont (10-13), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals — Oelwein-Clayton Ridge winner at Cascade (21-7), 7 p.m.; Starmont-Denver winner vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg (18-5) at Cascade, 5 p.m.
Next Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Outlook — Clayton Ridge/Central lost its final eight games of the regular-season, including a pair of losses to Cascade on Thursday in Bernard, Iowa … The winner of District 5 will face the winner of District 6 a week from Tuesday in the substate final for a berth at state. District 6’s field includes top-seeded New Hampton, No. 2 Waukon, No. 3 MFL/Mar-Mac, No. 4 Osage, No. 5 Crestwood and No. 6 North Fayette Valley.