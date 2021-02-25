A trio of local girls basketball players earned first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference, the league announced Wednesday.
Western Dubuque’s Carson Koerperich and Dubuque Wahlert’s Emma Donovan landed first-team accolades in the Mississippi Division, and Dubuque Senior’s Olivia Baxter made the list in the Valley Division.
Koerperich, a 5-foot-6 freshman, averaged 14 points and 5.4 rebounds in 22 games for the Bobcats. Donovan, a 5-11 sophomore, contributed 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 53.2 percent from the field for the Golden Eagles, who will play in the Iowa Class 4A state tournament next week.
Baxter, a 6-1 junior, averaged 11.3 points and 10.4 rebounds in 18 games while leading the Rams to the city championship.
Wahlert seniors Allie Kutsch and Mary Kate King earned second-team honors in the Mississippi Division along with Western Dubuque junior Madison Maahs. Hempstead senior Morgan Hawkins received the honor in the Valley Division.
Local honorable mention selections included: Hempstead freshman Camdyn Kay and junior Carleigh Hodgson, Senior sophomores Anna Kruse and Elly Haber, Wahlert seniors Maya Wachter and Ana Chandlee and Western Dubuque freshmen Brooklyn Firzlaff and Hailey Wulfekuhle.