Rachael Neal knows quite well what it takes to be a successful softball player.
Those same skills that elevated her from a prep star at Dubuque Wahlert to an NCAA Division I standout at the University of Northern Iowa have helped make her a successful coach.
And after the odd, shortened, and just plain weird season that occurred, 2020 might just have been her best.
Neal, who coached Western Dubuque to an 11-8 overall record — with a 6-2 mark in the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division — and No. 15 final ranking in Iowa Class 4A, has been named the 2020 Telegraph Herald All-Area Softball Coach of the Year after leading the Bobcats to their first regional final since 2008.
Neal, then Rachael Rogers, was a three-time TH Player of the Year at Wahlert (2000-02) and becomes just the third person to be named both Player and Coach of the Year by the TH, joining Wahlert volleyball’s Lindsey (Kane) Beaves and Cascade baseball’s Roamn Hummel.
“Unarguably one of the best to come out of Wahlert, let alone Dubuque in general,” said Hempstead coach Jason Loeffelholz, himself a two-time TH Coach of the Year who was the freshman coach at Hempstead while Rogers was still playing at Wahlert. “She was just always very calm, very confident in what she could do. She brings that to her coaching and I think that reflects in her players.
“That’s why they’ve had success this year. That’s why West Dubuque is always a pretty solid team.”
She’s also helped bring out the best in her players.
Sydney Kennedy’s favorite sport growing up was basketball. Kennedy said she attended a pitching clinic put on by Neal when she was young, which turned her on to softball.
“I’ve got to give her all the credit for that. She helped me become the pitcher I am today,” said Kennedy, who was one of three players named TH Softball Player of the Year. “Before I really started pitching, I loved to play basketball. I probably just would have put softball on the side and played basketball.”
But this season wasn’t always smooth.
Not when the nation and the world is in the grips of a global pandemic.
Iowa is the only state in the nation to play summer baseball and softball, so being the only prep season wasn’t exactly new. But, after spring seasons were wiped out nationwide by the coronavirus, all eyes were on Iowa as it became the first state to resume interscholastic competition during the pandemic.
Protecting the players was a duty left to schools and coaches. And it had the potential to turn an enjoyable pastime into a grind of endless safety protocols.
“We kind of talked a lot about how this season could have just been guidelines and unknowns, but control the controllables was kind of one of our philosophies as a program and we said ‘what can we control?’” said Neal, who completed her 10th season as the Bobcats head coach. “It’s our attitude and effort, and making the most of each day when we got there. The girls did a great job of adjusting to the protocols of where they put their bags and taking temperatures and all of those little things, and then they got down to business.
“That was awesome, and we talked about that a lot in our Zoom meetings before the season started. We said the team that adjusted the most to these guidelines right away and can get down to softball and make the most of the opportunity to play will be a team that’s successful, and I think our girls did a great job of that this year.”
The Bobcats certainly got off to a great start, winning their first three games and seven of their first nine.
But, on July 1, the program temporarily suspended its season after a potential coronavirus exposure.
The team missed six games, returning to action a week later with a pair of lopsided victories over Cedar Rapids Washington.
The entire time, Neal helped the team remain positive.
“The girls were pretty resilient, which speaks a lot about them as athletes and teammates,” she said. “But we knew that we just had to hold tight and it was something that was out of our control and we had to follow the guidelines from our administrators — and our administration did a tremendous job this year of giving us the opportunity to play, whether it was easing fears that people had maybe of coming back to the field or whether it was helping us out with guidelines and safety precautions, or even during that quarantine time.”
Western Dubuque rallied late to win its 4A regional semifinal, 3-2, over DeWitt Central to reach the regional final for the first time since 2008, when the program made its first and only trip to the state tournament.
The run ended there, though, with a 10-0 loss to North Scott.
Even still, the foundation for future success has been laid by Neal. The Bobcats graduate four starters, but Kennedy will be back as Western Dubuque plots its course to get to the next level.
“She’s awesome to play for. She’s always so positive,” Kennedy said. “I love playing for her. She has really helped me with softball a lot.”