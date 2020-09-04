Zoe Heiar won two individual races and helped two relays to another pair of victories, while Jamie Schmid won two races and aided in a relay victory as the Dubuque Wahlert girls swim team picked up a 120-66 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington on Thursday night at Loras College’s San Jose Pool.
Heiar won the 100 butterfly in 1:03.62 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.97. She teamed with Avery Schmidt, Ariana Yaklich and Natalie Kelzer to capture the 200 medley relay in 1:57.46, and joined Hayley Welbes, Abby Wuebker and Schmid in winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:59.98.
Schmid won the 200 freestyle in 2:07.14 and the 500 freestyle in 5:39.20. The Golden Eagles won eight out of 12 events at the meet.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bobcats drop from top spot — Western Dubuque fell out of the No. 1 spot in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s second rankings of the season, but the Bobcats didn’t fall too far and sit at No. 2 in the poll. Cedar Rapids Xavier now holds the top position.
West Delaware dropped one spot to No. 6, and Dubuque Wahlert also fell to No. 14 in the 4A poll.
Dubuque Hempstead held strong at No. 9 in the 5A rankings. Dyersville Beckman remains second in the 2A rankings, while Edgewood-Colesburg bumped up a spot to No. 9 in the 1A poll.
Cascade 3, Northeast Goose Lake 1 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars improved to 5-0 in a 19-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13 triumph, led by 11 kills and seven digs from Ally Hoffman. Megan Smith chipped in 24 assists for Cascade, while McKenna Gehl and Ayda DeLaRosa had four ace serves apiece.
Monticello 3, Bellevue 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets (0-3) suffered a heartbreaking five-set loss, 25-18, 13-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10, despite 22 assists and 17 digs from Kalesia DeShaw and 13 kills from Ka’Lynn DeShaw.
Central City 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks suffered the sweep loss at home, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22, with Ellie O’Brien leading the Mohawks with 10 kills and two blocks.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Ram takes medalist — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nate Obbink fired a 37 to earn medalist honors for Dubuque Senior at a quadrangular meet at St. Andrews Golf Course. Timmy Casey added a 42 and Aidan Obermueller a 46, but the Rams placed fourth with 172 strokes behind Cedar Falls (157), Cedar Rapids Xavier (161) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (166).
Mustangs runner-up — At Iowa City: Wil Sigwarth shot a 42, Colin Nelson and Curt Saunders both added 47s, and Dubuque Hempstead finished runner-up with a 185 in a quadrangular at Finkbine Golf Course. Hempstead was behind Linn-Mar (171), but topped Iowa City West (189) and Waterloo East (251).
Galena 183, Polo 247 — At Galena, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen notched medalist honors with a 41, Aidan Schubert chipped in a 45, and the Pirates topped the Marcos at Galena Golf Course.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Lancaster’s Kirsch takes medalist — At Wisconsin Dells: Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch swung to a 45 to earn medalist honors, leading the Flying Arrows to second place at a five-team meet at Trappers Turn Golf Course.
Morgan Cooley added a 51 to help the Arrows. Southwestern/Cuba City placed third behind Shelby Soja’s 50, while Darlington took fourth led by Josie Thomas’ 55. Prairie du Chien was fifth, fronted by Allison Kennedy’s 50.
Galena 196, Polo 228 — At Galena, Ill.: Gracie Lange swung to medalist honors with a 45, Julia Townsend added a 47, and the Pirates earned a win over the Marcos at Galena Golf Course.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Galena runners make debut — At Durand, Ill.: In the Galena cross country programs’ debut meet, Sam Hesselbacher won the boys race in 16:28, while Samantha Callahan notched runner-up in the girls race in 20:43, marking quite a successful debut for the programs at the Durand-Pecatonica Invitational.
Each Pirates team saw three runners compete, so they didn’t register team scores. Also racing for the boys team were Sam Eaton (19:28) and Lucas Duggan (23:34), while the girls team also featured Avery Engle (25:00) and Corrina Noble (29:01).
Wildcats, Eagles go 1-2 — At Monona, Iowa: Maquoketa Valley’s Nolan Reis won the boys race in 17:05, while Clayton Ridge’s Keaton Reimer clocked in fifth as the Wildcats won the MFL/Mar-Mac Invitational, with the Eagles taking second. Cy Huber was runner-up for Maquoketa Valley.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Staver leads UD to win — At Waverly, Iowa: Stockton, Ill., native Alex Staver delivered a top-scoring 73 to lead the University of Dubuque to a 307 in capturing the Wartburg Fall Shootout over the host Knights and Coe. Peyton Keeffer shot a 77 and Garvin Paper added a 78 to aid the Spartans.