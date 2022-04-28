Last season, Duke Faley was the final qualifier into the discus at the Drake Relays.
Fast forward a year and Wahlert’s junior thrower landed on the podium of track and field’s biggest stage.
Faley finished sixth on Thursday with a distance of 171 feet, 4 inches, but like any true competitor, he was left wanting more.
“It was an OK day, but I’m not satisfied with it,” said Faley, who surpassed 182 feet with a throw earlier this season. “I threw a lot of line drives. They were low and I did not have a great angle of release. This is the most force I’ve put into the discus yet, I just wasn’t able to direct it high enough.”
Though not completely satisfied with the result, Faley had no mixed feelings about his Drake experience.
“It was awesome,” he said. “This is a one-of-a-kind environment. “I had a lot of people supporting me, and it was super super cool. Adrenaline is like a superpower … and I got a good shot of it today. It was super fun to compete today.”
Dubuque Senior long jumper Sam Akins came into Thursday’s final at the Blue Oval seeded fourth and his leap of 21-11 ¼ earned him a fifth-place podium finish.
Like Faley, he hopes to use his performance in the Relays to motivate him to an even higher finish at next month’s state meet.
“I’m super excited for that,” he said. “I kinda got all the nerves out today, but for state I’m really hoping to get second or first. But it was just an awesome experience today. I was here last year and it was nothing like it was today.”
Hempstead sophomore distance runner Julia Gehl leaned on her experience at last year’s Relays to ease the pressure Thursday night.
“I knew last year that I medaled and I placed pretty high,” she said. “I didn’t want to put a ton of pressure on myself this year, but knew I wanted to do just as well.”
And that’s exactly what she did.
Gehl matched her finish last year with another sixth-place medal on Thursday with a time of 10:11.64.
“I’ve only run the 3,000 a couple times this year and it wasn’t great conditions, so I knew I had it in me to throw down a good time,” she said. “I’d say I exceeded my expectations, and overall, I’m just really happy with how I finished strong.”
Other area prep athletes who competed in Thursday’s final events include Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas in the 3,000 (12th, 10:16.64) and Matthew Kruse in the long jump (15th, 20-10 ½); Bellevue’s Alex Pitts in the long jump (10th, 21-1 ¾); Western Dubuque’s Eli Naumann in the 3,200 (15th, 9:27.23); and Maquoketa’s Colin Grau in the discus (21st, 147-6).
It’s hard to live up to expectations after winning a cross country national championship, an indoor track national title, earning All-American status, and shattering numerous records.
That might explain why Loras’ distance superstar Kassie Parker (16:09.66) wasn’t necessarily struck with joy after finishing third in the women’s 5,000 on Thursday.
“I had a goal in mind that I didn’t reach, so it wasn’t the race I wanted,” said Parker. “It wasn’t the race that I wanted. I know I’m capable of a lot more, but it’s been a while since I’ve raced that pace, so it was just a good start to get back to that pace since the indoor season.
Nonetheless, Parker always relishes the opportunity to race against the best of the best.
“It’s really nice to have people push me to limits I’ve never been before,” she said. “Even though I didn’t hit my goal today, it was still a good time and a good PR to work with.
Loras’ Mike Jasa has proven to be among the nation’s elite in the 800-meter run and he proved it again at Drake.
Running against several Division I athletes, Jasa topped them all, finishing second in 1:50.41. He crossed behind only Nate Sloan, who ran unattached.
Former Western Dubuque prep and current Northern Iowa decathlete Zack Butcher was third after Day 1 one of the men’s decathlon and finished Thursday on the podium in fifth place with a total of 6,487. Teammates Carter Morton (6,697) and Drew Bartles (6,341) finished fourth and sixth to give the Panthers three medal winners.
Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger, also a Western Dubuque grad, landed on the podium with a fifth-place finish (30:26.17) in the men’s 10,000-meter run.
The Knights also had an area medal-winner in the women’s 10,000 as Hempstead grad Shaelyn Hostager finished sixth in 35.53.55.
Loras’ Joey Schultz (30:51.35) just missed the podium in the men’s 10,000, finishing ninth.
Northern Iowa’s Mia Rampton, a Dubuque Senior graduate, finished 28th in the 3,000 steeplechase in 11:03.83