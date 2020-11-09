Riley Stuart expects to see a renewed focus from the Dubuque Fighting Saints in practice today after a rough opening weekend of the United States Hockey League season.
Cole Burtch scored a power play goal with 2:24 remaining in regulation Saturday night to lift the Youngstown Phantoms to a 5-3 victory over Dubuque at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saints fell to 0-2 and play just once this weekend, against Youngstown on Friday.
“We have to show up on Monday and bring everything we’ve got and push each other to get better, then on the weekend just put the past behind us and focus on the next game,” Stuart said after contributing a pair of assists Saturday. “I don’t think we’re too far off. We’re right there. If we stay positive and stick with the program, we’ll be winning games. Obviously, guys are a little down after this weekend, but we just have to put this behind us and keep going forward.”
The Saints had an opportunity to tie the game in the waning minutes of regulation while on their own power play, but Will Hillman sealed the victory with an empty net goal.
Burtch and Bradley Marek staked the Phantoms to a 2-0 lead with goals 19 seconds apart early in the first period, but the Saints stormed back with a dominant second stanza in which they outshot Youngstown, 17-9.
Michael Feenstra got Dubuque on the board 5:21 into the second period with a slap shot from just inside the right point after taking a Daniyal Dzhanieyev pass. Less than two minutes later, Tommy Middleton tied the game when his spin-around shot from the left point deflected off a Youngstown defender and past goaltender Mattias Sholl. Braden Doyle and Stuart assisted.
Dubuque took its first lead of the game with just 66 seconds remaining in the period. Reggie Millette cycled the puck below the goal line and fed Evan Stella for a shot that handcuffed Sholl. Stuart added a secondary assist.
The Phantoms tied the game 7:27 into the third on a Georgii Merkulov tally.
“The expectation for this team is that we grow together, and we got better at different points of the weekend,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “I like that we were in the game and we gave ourselves a chance after tough loss the previous night. That’s a big positive.”
The Saints hope to use the light week to get healthy. On Saturday, they had four players battling injuries and two others out for COVID-related reasons.