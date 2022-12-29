After grinding out one of its closest victories of the season a day earlier, the Galena girls basketball team left no doubt against Black Hawk on Wednesday at the Belmont Holiday Jamboree in Belmont, Wis.
The Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Pirates (15-0) remained unblemished on the year with a 59-39 victory over the Warriors.
Gracie Furlong had a game-high 20 points, Addie Hefel added 19 and Taylor Burcham chipped in eight to pace Galena, which carried a 32-15 lead into halftime.
Belmont 73, Darlington 47 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Redbirds fell to 4-6 on the season with a lopsided defeat to the host team in the Belmont Holiday Jamboree.
Lomira 48, Fennimore 37 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Golden Eagles dropped to 4-8 on the season with a loss at the Dodgeville Holiday Tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 61, Annawan 44 — At Bloomington, Ill.: Colin Sutter netted 14 points, and Brody Culbertson scored 13 to lead East Dubuque past Annawan at the State Farm Classic. The Warriors meet Standard Olympia today in the consolation semifinals.
Pecatonica 75, Galena 48 — At Lanark, Ill.: Connor Glasgow and Kaden Hauber notched 16 points apiece, but the Pirates fell at the Eastland Holiday Tournament.
Wilmot 60, Fennimore 51 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Golden Eagles surged to an eight-point halftime lead, but Wilmot took over in the second half at the Dodgeville Holiday Tournament.
Platteville 62, Evansville 42 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lucas Ludlum scored 12 points, and Davyn Edge added 11 as the Hillmen outscored Evansville by 15 in the second half to break the game open on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 56, Augustana (Ill.) 46 — At Rock Island, Ill.: The Pioneers recorded their third straight win behind a 16-point effort from Ella Mackiewicz and 13 points from Sarah Mueller.
