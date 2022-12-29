After grinding out one of its closest victories of the season a day earlier, the Galena girls basketball team left no doubt against Black Hawk on Wednesday at the Belmont Holiday Jamboree in Belmont, Wis.

The Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Pirates (15-0) remained unblemished on the year with a 59-39 victory over the Warriors.

