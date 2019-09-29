Calvin Harris wasn’t in his usual spot when the Western Dubuque offense took its first snap on Friday night.
No one is bigger than the program.
Tom DeSollar started at quarterback for the Iowa Class 3A No. 1-ranked Bobcats in their 40-7 victory over Dubuque Wahlert on Friday night. Harris was forced to sit a play after missing a practice due to illness earlier in the week.
“I was willing to start Calvin, but he even said I’m not bigger than the program,” WD coach Justin Penner said. “He missed practice due to an illness this week and so he didn’t start. Nobody’s bigger than that. Even him.”
Harris took over for DeSollar after that first snap and completed 14 of 24 passes for 208 yards and a program record-tying five touchdowns. DeSollar re-entered midway through the third quarter and played the rest of the way.
“I had the flu all week and I was gone Tuesday out of practice, and the rule is if you miss a practice you can’t start,” Harris said. “He was going to have me start and I went up to him and told him, ‘hey, nobody’s bigger than the program here.’ That’s the motto we always have. … That’s just a program standard and something we stick to.”
It didn’t exactly work out that way, though.
Harris, it turned out, lined up at wide receiver on the first play — a handoff to Jake Hosch.
“I should not have been at wide receiver on the first play so maybe I will carry it over to next week,” Harris said, laughing. “Next week I’ll have to tell Coach Penner I’m not starting.”
Rams record falls again — Kendrick Watkins Hogue’s single-game program record for receiving yards lasted all of three games.
He still owns it though.
Watkins Hogue hauled in five passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns, eclipsing the record he set in Week 2.
Watkins Hogue caught eight passes for 208 yards in Senior’s 28-15 win over Davenport North on Sept. 6.
Offerman breaks mark — Dyersville Beckman’s Nick Offerman ran for 187 yards, five touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the Trailblazers’ 56-21 victory over Northeast Goose Lake on Thursday in Clinton, Iowa. Offerman’s 32 points broke a 47-year-old program record for single-game points by an individual. Offerman also threw for 189 yards and a touchdown.
Christensen sparking Belmont — Belmont quarterback Riley Christensen ran for three touchdowns and threw for another and returned a kickoff for another score to help the Braves beat Kickapoo Area and improve to 5-1. Christensen’s touchdown runs covered 30, 23 and 65 yards. He threw a 30-yard TD strike to Will Cutler and returned a third-quarter kickoff 71 yards to finish off the 34-14 win.
Early playoff outlook — Two area SWAL teams have each clinched their spots in the WIAA postseason. Mineral Point (6-0, 4-0 SWAL) and Lancaster (6-0, 4-0) have each secured a winning conference record with three weeks to play, ensuring they will play in Level 1 of the playoffs.
Four other teams have at least become playoff eligible in Prairie du Chien (5-1, 3-1 Southwest Wisconsin Conference), Platteville (4-2, 3-1 SWC), Black Hawk/Warren (6-0, 3-0 Six Rivers Conference) and Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (5-1, 3-1 Six Rivers). Southwestern (3-3, 2-1) and River Ridge (4-2, 2-2), both from the Six Rivers Conference, need a win to become eligible.