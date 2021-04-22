Robert Miller just wanted to get fans inside College Park Center in suburban Arlington, Texas, for that pivotal first time.
From there, he knew the Dallas Wings and the WNBA would pretty much sell themselves.
The 40-year-old Miller helped raise the Wings’ attendance and business profile for three consecutive years as the organization’s senior vice president for ticket sales and service.
And he expects to make a similar impact in Dubuque after being introduced as the Fighting Saints’ new team president this morning. He fills the vacancy created by the departure of Nick Shane in the summer of 2019 and will greet fans at Mystique Community Ice Center beginning with tonight’s game against Muskegon.
“People you’d never thought would be season ticket holders or sponsors came on board, and it was so much fun to see that kind of momentum building for a team in a city that already had the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers,” Miller said. “We were able to take fans who never would have given the WNBA a chance and totally changed their perception of the league. With the WNBA, they got to see 144 of the top female athletes in the world in a competitive, fast-paced atmosphere. And we put on a show with the entertainment off the court, too.
“I’ll never forget the looks on peoples’ faces when they’d come up to me after a game, shake my hand and say, ‘We had no idea. This is awesome. We’re definitely coming back.’”
Miller helped the Wings raise their average attendance from 3,872 in the summer of 2017 to 4,999 two years later. The WNBA contested its 2020 season in a bubble in Bradenton, Fla., because of the coronavirus pandemic and did not allow spectators.
The Wings led the WNBA in new sales and finished second in new revenue for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
“We came to the Wings with kind of a blank slate, because the previous management team didn’t do so well there,” Miller said. “But we built up our processes and our staff and determined our niche in the market. We developed a lot of great relationships with companies in the Dallas/Fort Worth area based on that niche, and they were outstanding to us.
“I’m just as excited about this opportunity here in Dubuque. I’m here to look out for the people who support us — our season ticket holders, our partners and our sponsors. Quite frankly, that’s what drives the needle with sports teams.”
Miller comes to Dubuque with 15 years of experience in the sports business industry. In addition to working for the Wings, he assisted with the 2020 brand reveal and sold season tickets for the new National Lacrosse League franchise in Dallas.
Prior to joining the Wings, Miller worked as the director of ticket sales for Texas Motor Speedway for three years, the general manager of ticket sales for the University of South Florida for two years, the director of season sales for the NHL’s Florida Panthers for two years and in sales for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets for six years.
But, when he began his career in the business side of sports, he always targeted an opportunity like the one in Dubuque, even if the Fighting Saints and the United States Hockey League hadn’t appeared on his radar until a recruiter alerted him to the opportunity.
“I’ve always wanted to be the president of a team in a smaller market where the fans are just passionate about it, and that’s what I see here with the Fighting Saints,” said Miller, who already has his boots on the ground in Dubuque and has been reaching out to season ticket holders and sponsors. “To me, it’s all about creating a great atmosphere and having a great time.
“I love hearing why people support the Fighting Saints. It always comes back to those little moments where they connect with the team that really resonate with them. And it’s our job to do whatever we can to help fans make that connection with the players and the team.”
Miller plans to borrow a page from the Saints’ hockey operations staff when it comes to operating the front office. Just as the team develops its players and coaches for higher levels of hockey, Miller wants to provide a proving ground for hungry young sports business professionals.
“When you show your staff how much you want to help them develop their career, they’ll run through a brick wall for you because they know you’d run through a brick wall for them,” Miller said. “And, if your staff works that way for you, the fans and the sponsors benefit.”
Before accepting the position as Saints’ president, Miller made a bit of a scouting trip to Dubuque. He spoke with random citizens about the quality of life here well before asking them about the hockey team.
“Every single person — it was pretty much universal — said such great things about the community and living in Dubuque,” said Miller, who will relocate to the city with his wife, Joanna, and 8- and 6-year-old sons. “They talked about the relationships with their neighbors, how it’s a great place for business, the schools, the fireworks shows on the Fourth of July and all the great family things you can do in your day-to-day life.”