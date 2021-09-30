EPWORTH, Iowa — Eli Naumann gave the home crowd one last dominating performance.
The senior, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 3A, ran the 5K layout around his own high school in a blistering 15:58 to win the Western Dubuque Invitational by a whopping 36 seconds over Class 4A No. 9 Miles Wilson, of Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Thursday afternoon. The Bobcats, who are ranked No. 4 in both the boys and girls polls, also swept the team titles.
“It’s definitely a big confidence boost to come out here and compete against a ranked 4A school like Kennedy, which has a lot of really solid guys,” said Naumann, who sits behind only Dallas Center-Grimes’ Aidan Ramsey in the 3A individual poll. “I wanted to see what I could do against those guys. It was a matter of staying relaxed and calm and going out and competing.
“I’m happy with where I am at this point in the season, but I definitely have a lot more work to do in practice these last few weeks. I have to give the rest of the guys on the team a lot of credit. We’re all motivated and confident and we’re still putting the work in. We’re not letting off the gas pedal yet.”
The Bobcats scored 41 points to beat Kennedy by 19 points in the 13-team boys field. Dubuque Wahlert placed fourth with 134 points, while Clayton Ridge took seventh, Cascade eighth, Maquoketa 11th and Dyersville Beckman 13th.
Wahlert’s Carter Hancock, Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand, and Kennedy’s Henry McMahon rounded out the top five individuals. Western Dubuque’s Derek Fangmann and Cascade’s Adam Knepper finished eighth and ninth.
The Bobcats also scored with Drew Meyer in 11th and Brenden Begle in 17th among scoring runners. Wahlert’s Nolan Martineau took 12th, while the Clayton Ridge duo of Gavin Moser and Keaton Reimer placed 14th and 16th overall.
Cameron Tracy led Maquoketa by placing 39th overall, and Jacob Schlarmann led Beckman with a 59th-place showing.
The Western Dubuque girls placed its five scoring runners in the top 17 to defeat Wahlert, 44-71, for the 10-team girls title. Alyssa Klein finished third overall in 20:02, while Audrey Biermann took sixth, Lilly Boge ninth, Isabella Graber 13th and Olivia Thul 18th.
“It was a goal of ours to win this meet, so it’s pretty gratifying to achieve that goal. We’re definitely proud of it,” said Klein, a sophomore and the No. 8-ranked runner in Class 3A. “We’re in a pretty good spot right now, being ranked No. 4 in 3A. Hopefully, we’ll get a good draw for districts and have a good chance to make it back down to state.”
Wahlert, ranked No. 14 in Class 3A, edged Class 2A No. 3 Monticello by seven points for second place. Ellie Meyer, ranked No. 25, edged teammate Ellen Kirby for fourth place overall. Lilah Takes took 20th overall, Alana Duggan 22nd and Josie Belken 25th to round out the Golden Eagles’ score.
Beckman, ranked 11th in Class 2A, finished seventh behind Madelyn Reiter, who placed 16th overall. Maquoketa took 10th behind Harley Eye, who placed 60th overall. Cascade’s Anna Conlin finished 30th, but the Cougars did not post a team score.
Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines, the No. 1-ranked runner in Class 1A, won the individual title in 18:47, a whole 56 seconds ahead of Clinton’s Camryn Sattler. Cal-Wheat did not have a complete team score.