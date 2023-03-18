The area’s 55-meter dash battle is going to be something to watch this spring.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Riley Steffen won the 55 in 7.345 seconds and was followed by Western Dubuque’s Brynn Walters (7.349) and teammate Meghan McDonald (7.40) at the University of Dubuque High School Girls Classic on Friday.
McDonald and Steffen teamed up with Emma Donovan and Olivia Donovan to win the 4x200 relay in 1:46.77.
The Hempstead quartet of Camdyn Kay, Brooke O’Brien, Julia Gehl and Keelee Leitzen won the 4x800 in 9:20.54. The Mustangs’ Evie Henneberry won the 3,000 in 11:04.99.
Cascade’s Devin Simon won the 55 hurdles in 8.85.
Galena’s Avery Engle won the 1,500 in 5:07.47. Addison Albrecht won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 5 inches.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Loras 1, Bethel 0 — At Kissimmee, Fla.: Shandi Rulli and Rachel Peat combined for a three-hit shutout, and Emily Monahan hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Duhawks at the Spring Games. Peat allowed one hit in three innings of relief to earn the win.
North Park 3, Loras 2 — At Kissimmee, Fla.: Maddy Tan hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth to lead North Park. The Duhawks countered with a Nicole Bendig RBI groundout and a Whitney Leipold RBI single in the bottom of the inning. The Duhawks fell to 5-2 on the spring trip and 7-4 overall heading into today’s final two games of the trip.
Aquinas (Mich.) 1, Clarke 0 — At Melbourne, Fla.: Zoie Sellers took the hard-luck loss despite allowing only two hits in six innings of work for the Pride (6-5). Clarke managed just four hits.
Florida National vs. Clarke — At Melbourne, Fla.: (3 p.m. start)
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Missouri Valley 3, Clarke 0 — At Marshall, Mo.: Tye Ojala and Stephen Lewandowski had six kills each to lead the Pride in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 loss.
