Karlie Welbes truly enjoys practicing and competing in those events that most other swimmers consider too long, too grueling or too boring.
So, the Dubuque Wahlert distance swimmer wanted to continue her career in a college program with a coach on her same wavelength. She found it at the University of Northern Iowa.
Welbes, who has already reached her automatic Iowa state meet qualifying times in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, recently committed to swim for the Panthers and head coach Nick Lakin.
“When I visited UNI a few weeks ago, the team just felt like home, the campus was really welcoming, and I’ve always liked the way Coach Lakin works with his swimmers,” said Welbes, who plans to study biology and eventually attend dental school. “Just as importantly, UNI has a great biology department and I felt at home there, too. It just felt like the perfect fit, all the way around.”
As a long-time member of the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes club program, Welbes became acquainted with Lakin’s coaching style at a young age. Lakin, in his third season as the UNI head coach, previously served as the program director of the Waterloo-based Black Hawk Area Swim Team, and he ran co-op practices with DASH program director Doug Colin.
“It was kind of cool to go over there and get some outdoor practice experience in the summer, and Coach Lakin would run our sets,” Welbes said. “It was kind of nice to get a little different perspective, and I always enjoyed the sets he ran.
“He’s more of a distance coach, and he understands how to keep you moving. With him, it’s not so much about putting in the yardage just to be putting in the yardage. He designs sets that are enjoyable to swim. It just seems like his sets have more of a purpose than just swimming to get yardage in.”
It takes a different mentality to swim distance events at the collegiate level, which adds the 1,000 and 1,650 to the 200 and 500. Welbes plans to compete in the longer distances at UNI with the possibility of the individual medley races.
“Karlie is willing to go after anything you throw at her,” Wahlert coach Emily Snyder said. “There’s nothing that’s too hard for her, and she’s going to give it 110%, no matter what. She just has that go-get-em mentality.
“When you have those long, repetitive sets, she’s one who doesn’t break down and keeps up with it. She enjoys the challenge and keeps going after it. And college programs are always looking for swimmers who have that mentality.”
Welbes will join two other former Dubuque-area swimmers in Cedar Falls next season. Jenna Willer, a Western Dubuque graduate who competed for Dubuque Senior, is a redshirt junior with the Panthers, and former Wahlert standout Natalia Verastegui is a freshman.
Welbes currently owns the state’s 10th fastest-time in the 500 freestyle with a 5:12.22. Her 200 freestyle time of 1:56.91 ranks 11th in the state.
“It’s really nice to have the college decision off my shoulders,” Welbes said. “It’s one less thing to worry about. Now I can focus on doing whatever I can to help the team the rest of the season.”