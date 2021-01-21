Mary Kate King and Allie Kutsch had never beaten city rival Dubuque Hempstead.
It’s been nearly five years since Dubuque Wahlert overcame the Mustangs, and the Golden Eagles’ talented senior guards made sure to check that off their list on Thursday night in one of their final opportunities to do so.
King scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the first half, while Kutsch scored all 15 of her points during a 39-13 run over the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach in a 60-44 victory at Wahlert High School.
“I didn’t even know that,” King said. “All I know is our goal coming in was to dominate and we did that to get the win.”
It clearly wasn’t a talking point before the game, and seemed to come as a shock to the Eagles that they hadn’t beaten Hempstead since a 48-35 triumph on Feb. 4, 2016. With nearly five years passing since and eight straight wins in the series for the Mustangs, this one felt good regardless.
“Wow it’s almost been five years? Gosh we didn’t even talk about that,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “We just want to get better every week. Tonight, it was about playing four quarters. No plays off. Our defense is what we rest on, and we were very aggressive at times. We moved, helped and pushed the ball up the floor.”
Emma Donovan scored six points in the first quarter to get things going for the Eagles (7-5), but the Mustangs (2-10) held close throughout the first 8 minutes. King added seven points in the opening frame as Wahlert clung to a 14-13 lead heading to the second.
“We weren’t happy with the first quarter,” Spiegler said. “It’s a city game and anything can happen. But we came out and started dominating that second quarter. We’re starting to put some things together. We have great kids with great leadership and they love each other. They work hard for each other.”
King added nine points in the second as the Eagles went on a 20-5 run in the period to take a 34-18 lead into the locker room. King converted a tough drive before grabbing a steal and driving in for another bucket, then Kutsch drove the lane with a slick crossover dribble to score. Donovan added a steal and a layup during a key 11-0 spurt that got the ball rolling.
“Our defensive pressure really improved there after the first quarter,” King said. “We really decided that we needed to pick it up a lot and I think it showed. Tonight, we wanted to play with passion, and I think we did that.”
King notched a bucket plus the foul, then Kutsch drilled a 3 as the Eagles opened the third on a 7-0 run and outscored the Mustangs, 19-8, in the period to hold total control heading to the fourth.
“Mary Kate had some great attacks and drives,” Spiegler said. “Allie made some nice moves and finishes. It’s about putting the ball in the hole and the kids did that tonight.”
Freshman Camdyn Kay led Hempstead with 18 points off the bench.
“We’re playing hard, and you can’t coach that,” said Hempstead first-year coach Ryan Rush. “They’re playing hard, they’re sticking with it and improving as the year’s going on. Camdyn had 18 tonight and played a really good game. That’s what you look for with a young team. We’re improving and we’re getting there.”