Sprinting out of the Dalzell Field tunnel, running alongside people he reveres, captain Gabe Hilby found himself smiling again. A real smile this time.
Saturday’s Clarke football game was the conclusion of a difficult week for the East Dubuque High School sophomore. Four days before the Pride took the field, Hilby, a 15-year-old lineman for the Warriors, received word that his testicular cancer treatment was going a step further. On Oct. 30, he’ll need surgery to remove a lymph node, and depending on the results of tests, may need another round of chemotherapy.
The cancer had already robbed Hilby from enjoying his summer, when he learned his cancer was in Stage 3. Now, the disease was going to deprive him from the game he cherishes — football. He won’t suit up for the Warriors this fall, like he’d hoped.
Yet, after the Pride’s 28-0 loss to 18th-ranked Evangel last weekend, Hilby called Saturday one of the best experiences of his life.
“Being around all of the football players, the emotion from everybody, it was just very exciting,” Hilby said. “It was very inspirational for me to see how many people that I’ve never met before are pulling for me.”
This all started with an email to Clarke head football coach Miguel Regalado on Sept. 10. Clarke athletic training instructor Deann Petitgout has come to know the Hilby family over the years as an East Dubuque resident and an active supporter of the school. Petitgout has followed Gabe’s story closely since his initial diagnosis in December 2018.
When the news took a turn for the worst last week, she reached out to Regalado. Petitgout received a shocking response.
“I emailed Miguel and said ‘Hey, here’s the situation. Not sure if (Gabe) can come to practice or if there’s anything you can do,’” Petitgout said. “His email back to me was, ‘Are you serious? I went through the same thing. Give me his contact info.’ I had no idea. When I got the email back, I had goosebumps, tears in my eyes. How could this have happened any more perfect?”
Now in his 40s, when Regalado was 22, right around the time he was beginning to embark on his college football coaching career, he was also diagnosed with testicular cancer. When he learned of Gabe’s situation, Regalado immediately got on the phone.
“I called him that night,” Regalado said. “I told him my story, because I think it’s important for someone his age to realize that he’s not the only one going through it. People have gone through this and been fine and come out on the top end of it.
“So I invited him to come out and be one of our honorary captains. The young man was emotional on the phone because he just loves football. He’s a great kid.”
Hilby joined the Pride for practice on Thursday and then led the team out of the tunnel for Saturday’s game in a Clarke uniform. He joined Max Steffen, Michael Nacnac and Jacob Handley as an honorary captain for the team, and participated in the pregame coin toss. Hilby then remained on the sidelines with the team throughout the game, and broke down the team’s huddle afterward.
“When I got that call, I was in shock,” Hilby said. “He told me it will pass. He made a full recovery. He thinks I’ll make a full recovery, too.
“He kept repeating the same phrase: Tough times don’t last. But tough people do.”
Geraldine Hilby, Gabe’s mother, called Regalado’s actions “a godsend.”
“Many kids love super heroes and other things like that. Gabe loves football,” Geraldine said. “He waits all year for football. The cancer doesn’t bother him. What bothers him is that cancer took football away from him. … He wasn’t our same jolly Gabriel and we needed something. …
“(Clarke) welcomed him so well that he really feels part of it. Knowing that the coach went through it makes it easier for him. (Regalado) said he really understands the way I feel. He went through everything. That helps big time.”
Regalado said Gabe had an impact on his players as well.
“It’s not a coincidence that our kids battled their ass off today, because Gabe was here,” Regalado said.
Clarke has invited the Hilbys to join them for any game they wish, and if so, Gabe will be right on the sidelines with the team. Regalado also said he plans to keep in close contact with the family to relate his experience with theirs.
Gabe has higher spirits now. Petitgout and others know this because he’s out there smiling again.
“Before you could just see that he was just carrying the weight on his shoulders,” she said. “But now he’s smiling, laughing, joking with the guys. … You could just see he has something to look forward to.”
Information on Gabe’s journey can be found by searching #teamgabe on Facebook.