Loras College’s Shane Liegel has his hand raised after winning a match at last year’s NCAA Division III championships. Liegel is seeded No. 2 at 184 pounds entering this year’s tournament, which begins today in Roanoka, Va.
The NCAA Division III wrestling championships kick off this morning with 12 area qualifiers set to compete.
The top eight finishers at each weight in the double-elimination tournament earn All-American status. Wrestlers who reach the semifinals clinch a top-six finish; those who lose their first match before the semifinals must advance to the consolation third-round to secure a top-eight finish.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
Site — Berglund Center, Roanoke, Va.
Friday’s schedule — Session 1: Preliminary rounds one and two, consolation first round, 10 a.m. Session 2: Quarterfinals, consolation second and third rounds, 5 p.m.
Area first-round pairings — 124: No. 8 Brady Koontz (Dubuque) vs. Cody Merwin (SUNY-Cortland); 133: No. 5 Dylan Koontz (Dubuque) vs. Gabriel Leo-Esparolini (Johnson & Wales), No. 7 Joe Pins (Wartburg/Dubuque Hempstead) vs. Chase Randall (U.S. Coast Guard Academy); 141: Eric Kincaid (Loras) vs. No. 3 Josh Wilson (Greensboro); 157: No. 3 Zeke Smith (Loras) vs. Aiden Brosinski (UW-Platteville); 165: Gabe Fiser (Loras) vs. No. 3 Noah Leisgang (UW-La Crosse); 184: No. 2 Shane Liegel (Loras) vs. Gavin Layman (Ohio Northern); 197: Jared Voss (Coe/West Delaware) vs. No. 3 Doug Byrne (Baldwin Wallace), No. 6 Tyler Hannah (UW-Platteville) vs. Braden Homsey (Ferrum) or Dylan Wellbaum (Adrian); 285: No. 8 Michael Douglas (UW-La Crosse/Belmont/Platteville) vs. Matthew Werts (Baldwin Wallace) or Carl DiGiorgio (U.S. Coast Guard Academy), Darryl Aiello (Dubuque) vs. No. 6 Rayshawn Dixon (Ferrum)
Outlook — Loras’ Kincaid is making his debut at the national tournament. Loras’ Smith, Fiser and Liegel each qualified last year. Liegel placed fourth while Smith and Fiser both lost short of the blood round. Fiser (20-9) and Liegel (31-1) won Lower Midwest Regional championships in late February. Smith (14-1) finished runner-up and Kincaid (22-7) wrestled back for third. … Dubuque’s Koontz brothers and Aiello are making their national debuts. Dylan Koontz (11-2) and Aiello (7-5) both finished as runners-up while Brady Koontz (14-1) placed third. … UW-Platteville’s Hannah, a Prairie du Chien, Wis., grad, is making his second trip to nationals after going 1-2 last year. He is coming off an Upper Midwest Regional championship. Brosinski (24-11) placed third at the Upper Midwest Regional to earn his national debut. … Pins (16-2), a 2019 state champion at Hempstead, was eighth at 133 last year. He placed third at the Lower Midwest Regional. … Voss (21-7) placed third at the Lower Midwest Regional to earn his first trip to nationals. … Former Belmont/Platteville state medalist Douglas (26-8) was the runner-up at the Upper Midwest Regional and will make his tournament debut.
