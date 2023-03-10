03112022-wrestling28-ar.jpg
Loras College’s Shane Liegel has his hand raised after winning a match at last year’s NCAA Division III championships. Liegel is seeded No. 2 at 184 pounds entering this year’s tournament, which begins today in Roanoka, Va.

The NCAA Division III wrestling championships kick off this morning with 12 area qualifiers set to compete.

The top eight finishers at each weight in the double-elimination tournament earn All-American status. Wrestlers who reach the semifinals clinch a top-six finish; those who lose their first match before the semifinals must advance to the consolation third-round to secure a top-eight finish.

