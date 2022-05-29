Fred Martin hopes to get a better feel for his Dyersville Beckman baseball team sometime before the middle of June.
But first, he’d like to have at least a few full-participation practices with a group that opened the season ranked No. 5 in Iowa Class 2A.
The Trailblazers traditionally start slow while waiting for the school’s successful spring sports programs to conclude and multi-sport athletes to dedicate their days to baseball only. But, this summer, the Iowa High School Athletic Association moved the baseball season up one week on the activities calendar to accommodate a dead week before prep football workouts begin in August.
The IHSAA reinstated the dead week, scheduled for July 24-31 this summer, to give athletes an opportunity to decompress and enjoy time with their families. At a school like Beckman, they’ll need that week to compensate for a hectic May for multi-sport athletes.
“It’s awfully tough at the start of the season when you have to find a way to schedule your practices around golf and soccer and track, especially when some of those sports practice at the same time as baseball,” Martin said. “We’re fortunate at Beckman, because we’re really strong in all three of those sports, and I will always root for those guys to go as far as possible and win state championships in everything they do.
“But the downside of that is we have guys coming and going all the time for practices, and it’s a challenge to work on situational things like rundowns and tandem cutoffs and bunt defenses when not everybody’s there at the same time. To get everybody together at the same time, we’d have to start practice at 8 or 9 o’clock — and I know some coaches who do that — but the school day is long enough for these kids.”
In the two weeks leading up to the May 16 opening day for high school baseball, Martin often practiced in shifts to accommodate spring sports athletes while they participated in state qualifying events.
The first week of baseball games coincided with the state track meet in Des Moines. Last week, the Trailblazers finished second at the state golf meet in Ames. And this week, roughly half of Beckman’s starting baseball lineup will be playing in the state soccer tournament in Des Moines.
“At a small school like Beckman, you want to stay active and go out for as many sports as you can, but it definitely is a grind,” said catcher Owen Huehnergarth, who also starts for the soccer team. “Every other day, you have to change your mindset, depending on what sport is going on.
“For baseball, it’s tough, because we’ve had a lot of practices where we only have 11 guys there. Half the time, we only have half of our starters. It does give us a chance to develop some depth, I guess, but we really won’t have our team set for another week or so.”
And that’s just the athletic side of the equation.
“That first week of the baseball season, we also had state track on top of (academic) finals week, and that’s asking an awful lot of kids,” said Western Dubuque’s 23-year head coach Casey Bryant, who estimated 40-50% of the 95 kids in the baseball program also participated in a spring sport. “A lot of them were doing double practices, and that gets to be a really long day. I don’t know of many adults who start work at 7:30 in the morning and go until 7:30 or 8 at night, five days a week, and have to find time to study on top of that.
“I thought it was horrible. It’s a very difficult transition when you have a multi-sport school where kids like to be involved. From a coaching standpoint, two weeks is not enough to evaluate players and get everybody in baseball game shape.”
Ryan Brosius transitioned well from finishing third in the Class 3A 200-meter run to becoming Dubuque Wahlert’s leadoff hitter a few days later. But that doesn’t mean it came easily.
“It wasn’t that hard, because we were still going to baseball practice, we were still around our guys, we were still hitting and we were still getting in our extra work when we could,” Brosius said. “The track workouts actually got me in condition for baseball. But those two weeks were pretty tough, between both practices and school. There were a lot of 12-hour days in there.”
That concerned his coach, Kory Tuescher.
“Everybody is in the same boat, but I really didn’t like the vibe of it from a baseball standpoint, and, more importantly, from a multi-sport student-athlete standpoint,” he said. “Sometimes, we have to take a step back and ask ourselves what’s best for the kids.
“As far as the team, it’ll probably be mid-June before we get everything installed and we feel good about things. And we really didn’t have a ton of kids doing two sports at once. I can only imagine how tough it would be for Fred at Beckman.”
Many smaller schools recognized the conflicts that would arise from the extra week of overlapping sports and scheduled accordingly.
Administrators for a Twitter account dedicated to Iowa High School Baseball analyzed the first-week schedules of the state’s programs listed on Bound — formerly known as QuikStats and VarsityBound. They found that 111 high schools did not schedule any games in the first week of the season to avoid conflicts with state track.
That included 61 schools in Class 1A, 41 in Class 2A, nine in Class 3A and just one, Clinton, in Class 4A.
Clinton, the second-smallest of the 48 schools in Class 4A, made its season debut at Dubuque Hempstead on Monday. Of the 55 players at all levels of the baseball program, 19 participated in track this season.
“Last year, we had seven kids make it to state in track, I anticipated the same thing this year, and I didn’t want to start the season without seven of my horses,” said Clinton coach Kevin Cunningham. “As it turned out, we only had one kid make it to state this year, but you don’t know that going in.
“At Clinton, we try to support the other coaches, so I encourage our guys to go out for track. Obviously, you’re going to see even more of that in the smaller classes.”
Cascade coach Roamn Hummel didn’t plan to play games in the first week of the season, either. He didn’t want to interfere with his track athletes’ preparation for state, and he wanted to allow his non-track athletes to watch their friends in person during the three-day event at Drake Stadium.
The Cougars planned to scrimmage Midland in the first week, but the schools agreed to turn it into a regular-season contest.
“But it actually felt like a scrimmage, because we didn’t have all of our track guys,” Hummel said. “It’s always been tough to prepare for the baseball season when you have to work around the spring sports guys who are still in season. Moving things up a week made it even tougher this year.
“The state did give us 10 (contact) days in April instead of the usual five, just to work on hitting and nothing else, like taking infield or strategy. But, when you share athletes, it doesn’t matter what days you pick for those workouts, because you’re always going to have athletes missing.”
Senior coach Andrew Reese found himself in a tough spot in the first week of the season. He would have liked an extra week of practice to work with an extremely young roster, and two of his key veterans — Jack Gilligan and Jack Aitchison — missed the first week of games while preparing to win state championships in track.
“We had to cram as much in as possible in two weeks instead of three, which made for a tough transition for a team as young as we are,” Reese said. “At the same time, we really didn’t want to overstress a couple of guys who we knew had a chance to win a state championship in track.
“It’s frustrating, but we’ll get through it.”
Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp found himself on the opposite end of the spectrum. Because of his roster makeup, he didn’t necessarily mind the shift in schedule.
That put him in the minority of coaches.
“We’ve actually been pretty lucky, because we didn’t miss anybody to track this year, and, to be honest, a lot of years, I wish we would have been playing games already in that third week of practice,” Rapp said. “We have guys doing a lot of offseason work and playing spring ball, so two weeks have been plenty, and we’re ready to go.
“Sometimes, by that third week, it starts to get a little stale, and the guys want to start competing. You want to get out and start playing games, so you know what you need to work on. The first week we started out with two really good teams — Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Iowa City High — and we split with both of them, but at least we could see where we’re at and what we need to work on.”
Iowa is the only state in the country to hold its baseball and softball seasons in the summer. Both sports will hold their state tournaments July 18-22.
