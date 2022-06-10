Four pitchers, four outstanding performances.
Pitching was at a premium Friday at Wiegand Field as the starters for Dubuque Senior and Western Dubuque delivered win-worthy outings in the circle.
The Bobcats’ Meredith Hoerner outdueled the Rams’ Meredith Gatto in the opener to lead the Bobcats to a 4-1 win in the opener.
Senior’s Jolee Strohmeyer bested Kiya Steger in the nightcap, pitching the Rams to a 2-0 victory and a hard-earned split.
“Two well-played softball games,” Western Dubuque coach Rex Massey said. “If you have good pitching and good defense, you’re not gonna see many runs. That was the case today. We put the ball in play, but they made all the plays (in the second game).”
Steger suffered the tough-luck loss in Game 2, but the sophomore was the Game 1 hero.
Hoerner and Gatto matched each other pitch for pitch throughout the majority of the first game until the Bobcats’ bats finally came to life in the sixth inning, trailing 1-0.
Hannah Hoefer, who was 3-for-4 in the opener, led off with a double and Maddie Harris moved her over third with an infield single. Steger followed with a three-run homer over the right centerfield fence to put her team — which had trailed since the first inning — ahead, 3-1.
“I was just thinking, ‘Keep my head down,”’ Steger said. “I’ve been struggling with that a little bit this season, so I just needed to keep my head down and hands through the zone. I thought it hit the fence, so I was just hustling to (second base).”
After allowing a single to Sophie Link in the first, Hoerner shut down the Rams’ offense. The senior did not surrender another hit, while striking out five.
“I’m starting to settle in a little bit now and it feels good to be back out there confident and with a good defense behind me,” Hoerner said. “I had complete confidence that these girls behind me were gonna make the plays, so that always feels good.”
The Rams’ Gatto was lights out through five innings before WD’s bats broke through in the sixth. She finished with 11 strikeouts in a hard-luck loss.
Strohmeyer, an eighth-grader, looked like a poised veteran inside the circle in Game 2 for Senior. The young Rams’ righthander allowed just two Bobcat singles — both to Harris — while striking out four and issuing two walks.
Behind a nearly flawless Senior defense, Strohmeyer didn’t allow a WD baserunner past second base the entire game.
“It’s kind of difficult to always hit your location when you’re pitching to people who are older than you,” Stromeyer said. “But when you have a lot of movement on the ball, it helps get grounders and pop flies for the infield.
“Our defense is pretty good. I know I’m not gonna strike everyone out, so having a good defense behind me really helps my confidence. Knowing that we have that, really helps calm my nerves, as well.”
Lacey King’s RBI double in the first proved to be all the support Strohmeyer needed, making it 1-0 early. Sam McDonald provided an insurance run in the fifth with a run-scoring base hit.
Senior coach Kevin Steines said Wednesday’s doubleheader split against Iowa City Liberty where the Rams lost the opener soundly but rebounded to win the second, gave his team confidence heading into Thursday.
“That kind of put us in a situation where we understand that we can play from behind and we can play close games,” Steines said. “We played solid defense throughout and our pitchers have kept us in ball games. Tonight, we were one pitch away from a sweep, but give (Steger) credit, she put a good swing on it.”
