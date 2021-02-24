CASCADE, Iowa — Bellevue recognized that it faced a daunting task in its Iowa Class 2A regional final on Wednesday night.
North Linn, the defending state champ, wouldn’t be an easy out. And behind full-court pressure and a barrage of makes from downtown, the Comets simply couldn’t keep up in quest for their first Iowa state tournament berth since 2012.
Freshman Kamryn Kurt drained five of North Linn’s 11 made 3-pointers among her game-high 23 points, Macy Boge added 14 points and the No. 5-ranked Lynx created 19 turnovers to help pull away from the No. 6 Comets, 54-36, at Cascade High School.
“They had the look in their eye,” Bellevue coach Rick Reeg said. “You’ll have that with a program like that. It’s tradition. They come in expecting to win, and when they’re shooting well like that, it’s hard to beat. They made shots, and that’s what it was going to take to beat us.”
The Lynx (21-2) advanced to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next week to defend their title. Teresa Paulsen scored 12 points and Julia Penniston added seven as the Comets (20-2) ended a special season that saw the program clinch its first-ever River Valley Conference North Division crown.
“They are one of the top teams we’ve had in our history,” Reeg said. “I told them to hold their heads up. We still have a conference championship that we earned. We took a lot of people by surprise. In the preseason, we were picked fourth and we ended up sweeping the conference. We have a lot to be proud of.”
Five seniors were the catalysts for the Comets this season — Paulsen, Penniston, Maddie Schmidt, Audrey Wedeking and Kenna Duesing — which will go down as one of the best in program history.
“We’ve been together since third grade,” said Schmidt, who added six points on a pair of treys. “It’s something to come this far. We wish we could have made it further, but it is what it is. We love each other.”
Boge sank three treys in the first quarter, as the Lynx used full-court pressure to create turnovers and fired away from downtown. Bellevue initially kept pace, as Wedeking’s triple cut the deficit to 12-10 at the 2:12 mark, but a 6-0 Lynx run took the advantage to 18-10 at the end of the first quarter.
“They shot great, it was just lights-out for them,” Schmidt said. “We were trying to hold them back on defense, and really we did all we could do.”
Another Boge 3 extended the lead to 21-10 to open the second, but the Comets answered with a 5-0 run on Schmidt’s make from beyond the arc and free throws from Wedeking. When the Lynx pushed it back out, Penniston answered with a trey for the Comets, but Ellie Flanagan responded with North Linn’s seventh triple of the half for a 32-18 lead at the break.
“We tried multiple defenses, basically throwing everything in,” Reeg said. “They just see the floor so well and move it around. If you can do that, you’re going to be successful.”
The Comets had one more surge left in the third quarter, as Paulsen scored on a tough basket and the foul before Schmidt connected on a trey to slice the deficit to 37-26. However, Kurt came right back with three treys and 11 points in the period to make it 47-27 heading to the fourth.
“We tried and tried, but they kept having an answer,” Schmidt said. “We did all we could and left it out there on the floor.”