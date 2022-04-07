As the lone senior on this year’s Galena baseball team, Ethan Hefel knows he will be called upon in a leadership role.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week threw a complete-game two-hit shutout in a 5-0 victory over Southwestern last Friday with a whopping 18 strikeouts. Earlier this season, he pitched a five-inning no-hitter against Milledgeville.
“Ethan has been a four-year starter for us, and he’s leading us in nearly every statistical category this season,” Galena coach Jared Berlage said. “He’s got a great work ethic, and the younger guys all look to him as to how the the game should be played.”
Hefel became the team’s No. 2 pitcher last year while also earning all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference honors at shortstop.
“We’ve been able to move Ethan all around the infield, but he really solidified his spot at shortstop last season,” Berlage said. “He’s our pitching ace this year, and he’s such a competitor. He never wants to be taken out of a game.”
So far this season, Hefel has yet to give up a run in 12 innings on the mound. He has struck out 27, walked two and allowed just two hits.
“I have been working out at Eric Munson’s Gold Standard (in Dubuque) since I was 10 years old,” Hefel said. “I think that has really helped me improve my game over the years. I can tell I have a lot more velocity on my pitches this season and have been able to add a few new ones as well.”
Offensively, Hefel continues to have a hot bat after ending last season batting over .400.
“We have a batting cage in our backyard, and I’ve spent a lot of time in there,” Hefel said. “All the extra swings and time in the weight room has definitely benefited me at the plate.”
Hefel leads the Pirates in hits (10) and RBIs (10) and has a batting average of .526.
“I know when I get up to bat, my job is to bring the runners in,” he said.
Added Berlage: “Ethan is one of those guys who always finds a way to get on base. He’s always been a good contact hitter. He’s extremely hard to strike out.”
Hefel will continue his baseball career next year at Clarke University.
“I think he will do great at the collegiate level,” Berlage said. “He is a great learner and takes coaches’ advice. He’s also very competitive, and he will mix in really well with his bat and defensive abilities.”