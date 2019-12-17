The University of Iowa announced on Monday that senior guard Jordan Bohannon will miss the rest of the season following his decision to undergo surgery on his left hip.
The Hawkeyes announced in May that Bohannon would be out indefinitely following a similar procedure on his right hip, but the Marion, Iowa, native returned and played in Iowa’s first 10 games this season. By opting for surgery now, he will be eligible for a medical redshirt and a fifth season with the Hawkeyes.
“It has been an incredibly difficult last six-to-nine months dealing with what I’ve had to go through,” Bohannon said in a release. “The unwavering support from Hawkeye nation, team, coaches, friends and family has meant the world to me. I’m looking forward to finally being 100 percent and will be doing everything I can to help this team out from the sidelines the rest of the season.”
Bohannon averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists per game for the Hawkeyes this season. He scored a season-high 20 points in Iowa’s win over Texas Tech on Nov. 28. He shot just 2-for-12 in his final game against Iowa State on Dec. 12, finishing with 12 points.
“I could not have more respect for Jordan and the way in which he has fought to get back on the court for this team,” coach Fran McCaffery said. “Ultimately, I want what is best for Jordan, knowing that he will work even harder following Thursday’s procedure.”