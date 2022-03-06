NORMAL, Ill. — They arrived at Redbird Arena as rookies. Newcomers to Illinois prep basketball’s biggest stage.
Though they departed in devastation, the Galena girls basketball team captured the hearts of its school and community with its historic run to the Illinois Class 1A state championship game.
And with their play on the court, the Pirates proved their place among the state’s elite.
For three quarters on Saturday, No. 4-ranked Galena was the superior team. But top-ranked Brimfield flexed its muscles in the final frame, erased an eight-point deficit, and came back to stun Galena in the final seconds, 32-31, preventing the Pirates from claiming the school’s first-ever girls state basketball title.
The Pirates ended their season as runners-up in 1A with a record of 32-4.
“It’s been a great experience,” senior Maggie Furlong said. “Obviously, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but this group of girls that are sitting up here with me right now are some of the best that I’ve ever played with, on and off the court.
“Just to be able to make history not only at our school, but in the state this weekend with this group, it’s just phenomenal and I wish them the best of luck in the future.”
Taylor Burcham led Galena with 15 points and Maggie Furlong and Addie Hefel added six apiece. Brimfield was led by Ella Dune’s 10 points.
“We executed everything we wanted to do really 95 percent of that game,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “I said it a long time ago: we were the best defensive team in Class 1A. I believe it now as much as I did six weeks ago when I said it. Sometimes the scoreboard doesn’t go the way you want it to and that’s the way it was today.”
The way the Pirates performed defensively on Saturday, it would be hard to argue Watson’s view.
Galena stymied Brimfield’s high-powered offensive attack throughout the entire first half. A suffocating zone defense forced the Indians into very few clean looks at the basket, several turnovers, and most importantly, very few points.
The Pirates held the top team in 1A to just 1-for-7 shooting (14%) in the first quarter and forced five turnovers. Burcham’s five first-quarter points staked Galena to a 5-2 lead after the opening frame.
Maggie Furlong’s triple at 2:54 of the second gave Galena its biggest lead of the half, 12-8, but it was the play defensively that preserved it, and often times created offensive opportunities.
The Pirates forced six more turnovers in the second quarter and parlayed eight of those into offensive baskets. While its offense wasn’t completely in sync, Galena did carry a 14-11 lead into the break.
“These kids played their hearts out,” Watson said. “We made big stops at big times, got big rebounds, hit big shots late in the game. Obviously Brimfield is fantastic. They’re the No. 1 team in the state and they have been (all year).”
Galena’s offense came alive with a 7-0 run to start the third. Burcham dropped in her second trey, Hefel hit a jumper, and after Gracie Furlong’s free throw, the Pirates surged to a 21-11 advantage at the 2:14 mark.
And the defense continued to shine.
The Pirates forced six more Brimfield turnovers and held the Indians scoreless until Sophie Bedell made a free throw at the 1:40 mark. Lune’s basket with 46 seconds left was Brimfield’s lone field goal in the quarter.
But it proved to be the ignition for an offense that was rendered stagnant all game.
Capping an 8-0 run, Bedell’s layup drew the Indians even for the first time since early in the second quarter at 22-22 with 6:36 remaining in the game.
Brimfield’s defense also turned it up a notch, forcing Galena’s offense into some untimely turnovers late in the game.
“You see it all the time,” Watson said. “Things get ramped up, officials maybe let a couple things go that maybe they didn’t earlier in the game and we turned the ball over and it turned into points. They made a run. They’re extremely good. They weren’t gonna roll over and be done with us.”
The final 4 minutes saw the score tied or change hands five different times.
Burcham put on a display in the closing minutes, converting two gritty, hard-nosed drives to the basket. Her basket and foul with 55 seconds remaining again knotted the score at 31-31.
“Taylor was a monster,” Watson said. “Big shot after big shot. I think she could barely hold herself up there at times.”
Content to play for the final shot, Brimfield’s Elynn Peterson was fouled with 2 seconds to go and converted the second free-throw attempt. Having to go the length of the court, Galena was unable to get off a shot before the buzzer sounded.
Gracie Furlong, who reached the state’s pinnacle in her freshman season, says the loss only fuels her for a return trip next year.
“Knowing that I have Taylor and Addie that are going to come back with me next year and we still have a very good shot of coming here again, it’s just really exciting,” she said.
But for now, this team affirmed its place in the record books, regardless of Saturday’s outcome.
“I couldn’t possibly be prouder of this whole group,” Watson said. “This is the best basketball team Galena High School has ever seen and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”