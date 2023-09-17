Saints Vs. Cedar Rapids
Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Josh Giuliani shoots on Cedar Rapids goalie Rudy Guimond during their USHL pre-season game Saturday night in Dubuque.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Jake Sondreal sees something special in the Dubuque Fighting Saints every day in practice. And it showed in the team’s four exhibition games.

The Saints finished 3-1 in the preseason after a 5-1 victory over Cedar Rapids at ImOn Arena on Saturday night, three days after a 7-3 victory over the RoughRiders in Cedar Rapids.

