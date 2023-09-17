Jake Sondreal sees something special in the Dubuque Fighting Saints every day in practice. And it showed in the team’s four exhibition games.
The Saints finished 3-1 in the preseason after a 5-1 victory over Cedar Rapids at ImOn Arena on Saturday night, three days after a 7-3 victory over the RoughRiders in Cedar Rapids.
“I’ve been impressed with this group because they all show up to work every single day,” said Sondreal, the team’s top returning scorer from a year ago. “I feel like we’re a team that will be able to compete with anyone in this league and we’re going to be a team that people will fear.
“It’s almost a different level of hockey when you play Cedar Rapids with how physical they like to play. It’s almost like a playoff style. Winning these last two games hopefully sets the tone for the season.”
Dubuque dropped a 6-5 decision to Green Bay last Friday and edged Chicago, 3-2 in overtime, the following night. The Saints open the regular season Saturday against the National Team Development Program U-18 squad at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Penn.
“I loved it,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said of the preseason. “It’s a lot of fun when your skill players are you’re hardest working guys on the team, and that’s what we have in the room right now.
“It’s a credit to the returning guys who set a really high standard, and every day we’ve gotten better. It was nice to see us finish the preseason on a high note, especially in the way we hunted pucks. If we lose it, we’re on it (snaps fingers) like that. And when you’re best players do that, everybody else thinks, ‘I better do it, too.’”
Juraj Pekarcik opened the scoring just 42 seconds into the game with his second goal of the preseason. Joona Vaisanen stopped a clearing attempt with his left skate and kicked the puck to Pekarcik, who wired a snap shot from the low slot over goalie Sam Scopa’s shoulder into the top right corner of the net.
Noah Powell doubled the lead at the 10:38 mark with his first preseason goal. Teddy Merrill started the play in his own zone and fed Josh Giuliani in the neutral zone, and Giuliani found a streaking Powell on the right wing. Powell made a toe drag as he cut to the net and backhanded the puck past Scopa.
Philippe Lalonde scored Cedar Rapids’ only goal at 14:14 of the first, but Kevin Reidler turned back the other 22 shots he faced to earn the win.
Pekarcik potted his second goal of the night at 10:32 of the second period after Fisher Scott forced a turnover in the Cedar Rapids zone. The puck found James Reeder, who made a touch pass to Pekarcik for a wrist shot from the slot that eluded traffic and beat goalie Rudy Guimond.
“I’m really happy to be here,” said Pekarcik, a Trstena, Slovakia, native and third-round pick of the St. Louis Blues this summer. “We have a really good team, and they guys are really good in the locker room. The city is beautiful.
“The game is a little different in Europe, but it’s been going really good for me so far. I’m feeling comfortable with the team, and I’m happy to be contributing.”
Michael Barron scored his first preseason goal 6:07 later to make it 4-1. The rebound of his shot in front bounced off a Cedar Rapids defender’s leg and past Guimond.
At 4:01 of the third Dubuque’s 5-foot-8 forward Colin Frank dropped the gloves with 6-3 forward Cade Littler, a Calgary Flames seventh-round draft pick. Just 22 seconds later, the Saints tacked on a fifth goal. Erik Pahlsson prevented a Cedar Rapids clear and found Chase LaPinta along the goal line. LaPinta left a blind backhanded pass for Gavin Cornforth to snap a shot into a wide-open net while Guimond struggled to track the puck.
Midway through the period, Dubuque’s Charlie Arend dropped the gloves with Kason Muscutt. The Saints outshot Cedar Rapids, 32-23, in a game included 21 infractions for 102 minutes in penalties. The teams combined to go 0-for-7 on the power play.
The Saints moved closer to their 24-man opening night roster by making a series of moves this weekend. They shifted Julian Brown and Bobby Bartell to the affiliates list for more seasoning and released Nick Baer, Michael Valdez, Saxton Tess, John Brown and goaltender Luke Marsalek.
Dubuque added forward Liam Gilmartin, a former NTDP standout. A sixth-round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2021, the 6-2, 194-pound left wing put up 31 goals and 68 points in 110 games split between the London Knights and Erie Otters the past two seasons in the Canadian major junior Ontario Hockey League.