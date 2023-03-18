The Dubuque Fighting Saints proved a little something to themselves and the USHL’s Eastern Conference on Friday night.

Cole Helm scored a pair of goals and the Saints withstood a third-period storm to defeat the Youngstown Phantoms, 5-3, in front of 2,916 spectators at Dubuque Ice Center. The Phantoms, who would have moved into first place in the East with a win, won five of the seven meetings in the season series, which ended Friday night. Youngstown also beat the Saints, 5-4, on Thursday.

