The Dubuque Fighting Saints proved a little something to themselves and the USHL’s Eastern Conference on Friday night.
Cole Helm scored a pair of goals and the Saints withstood a third-period storm to defeat the Youngstown Phantoms, 5-3, in front of 2,916 spectators at Dubuque Ice Center. The Phantoms, who would have moved into first place in the East with a win, won five of the seven meetings in the season series, which ended Friday night. Youngstown also beat the Saints, 5-4, on Thursday.
“They’re a team that has given us a lot of tough times all year and they had the upper hand in the series, but it’s really good to get this win, especially being close to playoffs,” said Helm, who notched his second career multi-goal game against the Phantoms. “It proves to the league and to ourselves that we can compete with those top teams, who we might be seeing at some point in the playoffs.
“We have another tough test (tonight at first-place Chicago), and if we can get the win there, it’ll be another big shot of confidence for the last 10 or so games of the season.”
The Saints (26-18-5-1) remained tied with Green Bay for fourth place with 58 points, three behind third-place Team USA and two ahead of Cedar Rapids.
Helm benefited from the dogged work of Lucas St. Louis and Max Montes below the goal line following a dump-in to stake the Saints to a 1-0 lead just 5:35 into the contest. Helm slipped between a pair of defenders, took a Montes centering pass in the low slot and snapped it past goaltender Jacob Fowler for his third goal of the season.
Tempers flared in the final minutes of the opening stanza, as a skirmish led to double-roughing minor penalties to Dubuque’s Will Staring and Noah Powell and Youngstown’s Shane Lachance and William Whitelaw. The benches also exchanged words as the teams exited the ice at the intermission.
Oliver Moberg doubled Dubuque’s lead at 6:19 of the second period, shortly after its first power play expired. Fowler got a piece of Moberg’s shot from the left wing, but it rolled off the goalie’s shoulder and trickled over the goal line. Mikey Burchill and Lucas St. Louis set up Moberg’s seventh goal of the season. Burchill left a drop pass for Moberg in the left circle, and Moberg weaved through two defenders before taking his shot.
“It was really good for the confidence to score the first goal and get a lead on them, especially after (Thursday) night,” Moberg said. “We played a really good game (Thursday) night, but they won. It was nice to come back tonight and play another really good game and get the win.”
Owen Michaels scored a power play goal 2:04 later to make it 3-0. Montes fed Max Burkholder, who drove the net and backhanded a pass to Michaels in the slot. Michaels quickly chipped his ninth goal of the season over Fowler's shoulder to make it 3-0.
The Phantoms ended goalie Marcus Brannman’s shutout bid at the 9:51 mark, when Whitelaw scored a 5-on-3 power play goal from the left circle. Andrew Strathmann and Pavol Funtek assisted.
But Helm restored the three-goal lead with 1:40 remaining in the period. From high in the left circle, he deflected a Burkholder slap shot from the point for his fourth goal of the season. Riley Stuart worked the puck to Burkholder at the point for the shot.
Whitelaw notched his second goal of the night 42 seconds into the third period. He rifled a shot under the crossbar after a faceoff win in the Saints’ zone. Lachance pulled the Phantoms within a goal at the 2:33 mark following a Dubuque turnover.
The Saints killed a 5-on-3 in the final minutes and the Phantoms pulled Fowler for a sixth attacker. But Jake Sondreal scored an empty netter from his own zone to make it 5-3.
“We had great intentions from start to finish,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We had a couple of hiccups here and there, and we have to do a better job of avoiding giving up two quick goals like we did early in the third. I loved our effort. We just have to keep sticking with it.”
