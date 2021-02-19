MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Mineral Point boys basketball team knew they were going to be outsized in the post during Friday night’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal against Southwestern.
The host Pointers (17-6) struggled to contain the Wildcats’ big men in their 55-45 loss just 10 days ago, so they took a different approach this time around. The strategy was a success as the Pointers defeated Southwestern, 51-48, to advance to today’s regional final where they will face top-ranked Cuba City.
“We were more concerned with their perimeter game the last time around, when we should have been concerned about their posts,” Mineral Point coach Dan Burreson said. “They had just gotten Nate Reiff back, and he was a big factor in that loss. Tonight we did a much better job of fronting the post and using our back side help.”
Reiff, a 6-foot-7-inch junior, missed two months of the season with an ankle injury before returning in January. He had 17 points and 17 rebounds in the Feb. 9 win against the Pointers, but was held to just eight points Friday night.
“I thought we did a good job of bringing the energy and playing tough defense,” Mineral Point junior Joah Filardo said. “We are getting back to playing our best basketball and we are excited to get a shot at a regional title.”
The Pointers jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game before Southwestern (13-10) crept their way back to a 23-17 deficit at the half.
“Southwestern is a very talented, young team, and they are playing right up there with the best teams in the conference right now,” Burreson said. “We knew they were not going to go away. Hats off to them for continuing to battle until the very end.”
The Pointers led by as many as nine in the second half before the Wildcats tied the game at 33-33 on a free throw from Ray Runde. The Pointers answered back in a big way with three consecutive 3-pointers from Filardo and Stumpf to remain on top. A 7-0 run put the Pointers up, 46-45, and free throws were able to seal the win down the stretch.
Filardo finished with 20 points, while Stumpf added 15. The Wildcats were led by Peerson Kephart with 20 points.