Barrett Bell picked up his second victory in six days on Sunday in leading the University of Dubuque to a 4-3 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan in American Rivers Conference baseball at Runkle Field.
The right-hander from Galena, Ill., allowed just one run on three hits and struck out three without a walk in four innings of work. Bell also won on Tuesday to give the Spartans a series victory over rival Loras College.
Jake Cekander, Kellen Mitchell, Parker Allen and Max Snowden all collected two hits to lead the Spartans’ nine-hit attack. Allen singled in a run in a three-run first and hit a solo homer in the sixth. Hunter Martindale also drove in a run for Dubuque (19-14, 11-10 A-R-C). The Prairie Wolves fell to 16-17, 9-9 A-R-C.
Loras 4, Coe 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Ryan Wohlers pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and Ethan Peters picked up his 11th save as the Duhawks (26-8, 10-8 A-R-C) won two of three in the weekend series. Danny Rogers doubled in a run in the first inning, Dylan Pardoe followed with a two-run single later in the inning, and Loras added an insurance run on an error in the third. Max McCallum went 3-for-4 for Loras, and Dubuque Senior grad T.J. Deardorff took the loss despite fanning eight in nine innings of work.
UW-Oshkosh 6-12, UW-Platteville 4-2 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Ross Krist, Wyatt Molitor, Jake Wegner, Slate Higa and Mitchell McLaughlin all had multiple-hit games, but the Pioneers fell to 10-13, 8-8 in the WIAC.
UW-Oshkosh’s Matt Scherrman, the grandson of Farley semi-pro manager Paul Scherrman, went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBIs in the opener.
Clarke series finale washed out — The Heart of America Conference doubleheader between Clarke University and Peru State, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, was pushed back to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Peosta, Iowa, because of wet grounds.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-Stout 7-2, UW-Platteville 5-1 — At Menomonie, Wis.: Jordan Johnson had three hits, while Claire Bakkestuen and Danielle Trumbo had two each in the opener for Platteville. Bakkestuen and Johnson added two more hits in the second game.
The Pioneers fell to 11-14 overall and 3-3 in the WIAC.
Graceland 6-6, Clarke 0-8 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Lindsey Herrmann belted a first-pitch grand slam to cap a seven-run seventh inning that rallied the Pride in the second game. Herrmann and Abby Archer had three hits apiece, and Lily King added a pair.
In the opener, eight different Clarke batters had hits, but they could not push a run across against Makensey Burghart. Clarke moved to 9-33 overall and 3-27 in the Heart of America Conference.
AUTO RACING
Dubuque Speedway opener postponed — Due to wet conditions, Dubuque Speedway postponed its season opener on Sunday night. The new date to open will be Sunday, May 8.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Pioneers 2nd at own invitational — At Platteville, Wis.: UW-Platteville finished second in its own five-team invitational after shooting a 36-hole team score of 363-366—729 at Platteville Golf and Country Club. UW-Stout shot 107-over-par in the two-day event to win by 17 shots.
Platteville senior Markie Ash posted a two-day score of 85-81—166 to finish second in the 30-golfer field. Teammate Josie Alm placed a season-high fifth with an 86-94—180.
Stout’s Abbey Filipiak shot a78-84—162 to win by four strokes.