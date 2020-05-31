BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
BELLEVUE, Iowa — It didn’t quite seem like business as usual.
But, man, did it feel good to watch live baseball under a post-card blue sky at picturesque Cole Park on Friday night. And, somehow, that beautiful little neighborhood ballpark in the center of town felt even more inviting than ever.
The Bellevue Braves gave us a glimpse into how we will engage in local sports for a while as we come to terms with the threat of COVID-19, which, unfortunately doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. It took more than a week of discussions with civic leaders to come up with a game plan to safely hold their annual Louis F. Jess semipro tournament, but co-managers Isaac Sturm and Chase Kueter, the Braves players and a group of volunteers executed it very well on the first night of local sports action since the middle of March.
The decision to hold the tournament came with a tremendous amount of responsibility and pressure. As the first local sporting event with fans in attendance, the Braves understood there would be extra attention on them. If something would have gone wrong, it might have caused other semipro teams — or perhaps even high school programs — to re-think the idea of playing this summer.
The Braves unveiled the game plan on Wednesday, immediately after receiving the go-ahead from the city to hold the tournament. They spelled out the 10 guidelines the parties agreed upon, then shared the list with spectators and the 15 other participating teams via social media.
They didn’t have to threaten anybody to follow those guidelines, “or else …” And they released those guidelines without objections.
The guidelines included:
• Social distancing of six feet apart, unless you are from the same household.
• Fans and teams are asked to leave within 30 minutes of their games ending, to create more space for social distancing.
• Public restrooms are closed, but portable potties, which are obviously limited to one person at a time, are available with cleaning supplies at the ready.
• Children are not allowed on the adjacent playground.
• The concessions stand will sell limited offerings, and volunteers will apply condiments to decrease the number of people touching condiment bottles.
• Fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to spread out. Disinfectant spray is available to clean the stadium seats and the portable potties.
• Signs detail social distancing protocol, and fans are encouraged to stay home if they don’t feel well or have a pre-existing condition that puts them at risk for COVID-19.
• Fans are asked to provide exact change at the admission gate, to avoid some contact with money.
• Teams are asked to bring sanitation materials for their shared equipment.
• Teams awaiting to play are asked to distance themselves far down the foul lines to stay away from those playing in or watching the current game.
Personally, I really didn’t know how to feel as I made the 25 minute drive south to the small community on the banks of the Mississippi River. After watching nearly three months of old World Series replays on ESPN Classic, I couldn’t wait to see a live baseball game … or any event where I didn’t already know the outcome of every play. I couldn’t have been much more excited.
On the other hand, there was a slight twinge of apprehension. I’ve seen enough reports of perfectly healthy people struggling with COVID-19 to take this assignment cautiously, so I armed myself with a small bottle of hand sanitizer and stuck a facemask in the pocket of my hooded sweatshirt … just in case.
I social distanced, even though I couldn’t resist the urge to reach out to shake the hands of my baseball friends I hadn’t seen since last summer. “No offense,” I’d say as I pulled back my hand and came up with a gesture to simulate a handshake or fist-bump. They all understood, and not a one passed judgement on me. And I wasn’t the only one to take a half step backward if a conversation felt like it was getting a little too close.
Those brief moments of awkwardness were understood. And not an issue. They also felt weird and comforting all at the same time. Everyone seemed to be on the same page.
Friday night wasn’t perfect, and I didn’t expect it to be. Not everyone is going to follow the guidelines to the smallest detail. But it didn’t feel like there was a need for social distancing police, patrolling the ballpark with a spray bottle of bleach in one hand and a tape measure in the other to keep people six feet apart.
The social distancing signage, the available disinfectant sprays, the hand sanitizer dispensers and the conversations amongst fans about COVID-19 kept things in perspective. They were all reminders that ballparks around the tri-state area will probably feel a little different this summer.
That’s OK.
Because, man, does it feel good to watch live baseball again.